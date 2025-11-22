Review: AN ORCHARD FOR CHEKHOV at Upstream Theater

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I will be the first to admit I am not an expert on the works of Chekhov. Widely regarded as one of the fathers of modernism in theater, Anton Chekhov is known for his storytelling realism. His characters experience frustrations and discontent stemming from unrealized expectations and unfulfilled dreams.

Upstream Theater’s current production of Brazilian Playwright Pedro Brício’s An Orchard for Chekhov contains many of the figurative elements of Chekhov’s plays and one literal element, a firearm. The play focuses on an aging actor and her desire to reclaim her fame upon the stage.

Upstream Artistic Director Philip Boehm tapped Dr. Steven K. Smith to translate Brício’s play “Um jardim para Chekhov” from Portuguese to English. Smith holds a terminal degree focused on Brazilian theater. The full-time translator has taught classes in Portuguese language, culture, and literature. Smith and Boehm’s share a kindred passion for drama and the theater.

Brício’s narrative is abstract. The production is driven by Boehm and Lizi Watt’s intentional direction and the solid performances of Sally Edmundson and J. Samuel Davis. Edmundson plays the aging actress Alma Duran. Davis is a version of Anton Chekhov borne from Alma’s imagination. Their charismatically expressive portrayals create a captivating relationship steeped in dynamic rapport and mutual infatuation.

Edmundson gives Alma an urgent desperation to reclaim her long lost fame as a renowned actor. She conveys her dire need to return to the stage. She believes her production of The Cherry Orchard will be a transformative production led by a portrayal that only she can deliver.

Davis brings Chekhov to life through his expressive, evocative, and emotive eyes framed by brightly colored Windsor glasses. Alma’s vision of Chekhov feeds her ego. The 19th century playwright stokes her need for self-affirmation.

Alma is surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law, and a raw acting student played by Jocelyn Padilla, Aaron Orion Baker, and Sarah Wilkinson. Consistent with Chekhovian themes, all three have realistic problems, are dissatisfied with their lives, or have unfulfilled wants. While Baker, Padilla, and Wilkinson create vibrant and fascinating characters, their character arcs are superfluous to the narrative and the protagonist's journey.

Brício’s play is written with sophisticated humor. It is entertaining and moves quickly yet feels empty in its ambiguity, not dissimilar to Alma’s and her daughter’s lack of fulfillment. But Brício’s characters linger in your gray space long after the curtain has fallen. Perhaps that is the playwright’s Chekhovian intention.

An Orchard for Chekhov plays the Marcelle through November 23, 2025. For more information visit upstreamtheater.org.

PHOTO CREDIT: ProPhotoSTL

