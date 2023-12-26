Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Seattle Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Rose Pierson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 15%

Fae Pink - CRIMSON AND CLOVER - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 12%

Brenda S. Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%

Kathryn Van Meter - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 7%

Andrea Olsen - GREASE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Posluns and Laura McFarlane - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Krista Patt - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Harry Turpin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Christina Naficy - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Katy Tabb - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 4%

Scot Charles Anderson - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Erich Schleck/Robbi Moore - SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Stacey Bush - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 3%

Kate Kingery - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Katy Tabb - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 2%

Fosse Jack & Trixie Paprika - A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Ashley Roy - ROCK OF AGES - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Cy Paolantonio - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Sophia Dompier - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Kelli Foster Warder - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Ty Defoe - BETWEEN TWO KNEES - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Harry Turpin - THE MUSIC MAN - Tacoma Musical playhouse 1%

Fosse Jack - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Noveltease Theatre 1%

Harry Turpin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

Kathryn Van Meter - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shadou Mintrone - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 11%

Linay Robison - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Judy Brooks - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 6%

Audrey Herold - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Esther Garcia - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 4%

Melanie Taylor Burgess - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 4%

Kilah Williams - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Esther Iverson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Melanie Ransom - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

Ramona Rhapsody - A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 3%

Michele Graves - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Amy Clark & Mark Koss - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Judy Brooks - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Kathy Kershaw - MARY POPPINS - Bremerton Community Theatre 3%

Danielle Nieves - SWEENY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Chelsea Cook - CINDEREALLA - Village Theatre 2%

Fantasia Rose - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Ali Kidder-Mostrom - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 2%

Diane Johnston - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Julles M - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Patty Garegnani - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Zoé Tziotis Shields - LA TOFANA’S POISON EMPORIUM - Macha Theatre Works 1%

Melanie Taylor Burgess - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Janelle Kimbrough - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 1%



Best Dance Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 19%

NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 18%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 17%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 14%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 11%

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 8%

A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 7%

THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Noveltease Theatre 3%

DARE TO DANCE 11: TOGETHER AGAIN - Dare to Dance 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 12%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 10%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 8%

Brenda S. Henson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 7%

Harry Turpin - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Charles Scott Anderson - 110 DEGREES IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 6%

Trina Williamson - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 5%

Karen Lund - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 4%

Jay Woods - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Craig Schieber - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Brenda S. Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Collin Pittmann - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Shileah Corey - FUN HOME - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Scott Dittman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Ashley DeMoville - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Ameenah Kaplan - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Harry Turpin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

John Kelleher - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Valentine Wulf - MACBETH! - Penguin Productions 2%

Ruben Van Kempen - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%

Harry Turpin - THE MUSIC MAN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

Bill Berry - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Harry Turpin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

Kelli Foster Warder - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Kyle Gerstel and Madison LaRue-Barton - INDECENT - YATC 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Valerie Curtis-Newton - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 10%

Brenda S. Henson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%

Molly Elizabeth Robbins - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

Dave Morrison - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Chay Yew - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Scott Nolte - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

Eric Lewis - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Pheonix Theatre 4%

Riley Gene - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Michelle Peterson - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Doug Knoop - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Diane Johnston - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Brandon Ivie - THIS BITTER EARTH - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 3%

Melanie Gladstone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Jessica Spencer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Village Theatre 2%

Juliette Carrillo - I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 2%

Ken Michels - THE FOREIGNER - As If Theatre 2%

Jennifer York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Chris Serface - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Teresa Thuman - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

Rosa Joshi - WOLF PLAY - ACT 2%

Kyle Gerstel - HAND TO GOD - Seattle Rep’s YouthFest 2%

Kate Drummond - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Nick Fitzgerald - THE LARAMIE PROJECT: TEN YEARS LATER - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 2%

Dr. Amanda Cantrell - HAMLET - Spokane Shakespeare Society 2%



Best Ensemble

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 8%

BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 5%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 1%

ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robbie Matos - NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 13%

Logan Tiedt - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 11%

Brenda S. Henson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 6%

Brian Engel - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 6%

Brent Stainer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Carolina Johnson - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Angelo Domitri - A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 3%

Robert J. Aguilar - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Jacob Viramontes - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Robert J. Aguilar - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Charlie Morrison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Adem Hayyu - BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 2%

John Chenault - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Kyler Knutson - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Colin K. Bills - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 2%

Scott Randall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Gwyn Skone - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Brenda S. Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Chih-Hung Shao - AS IT IS IN HEAVEN - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

Carolina Johnson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Richard Beckerman - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Olivia Burlingame - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Harlequin Productions 2%

Tristan Roberson - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Mark Chenovick - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matt Goodrich - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 12%

Steven Tran - LYDIA & THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 11%

Mark Rabe - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 7%

Daniel Schreiner - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 7%

John Allman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Bruce Monroe - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 6%

Andrea Olsen & Cedric Bidwell Williams - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 5%

RJ Tancioco - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Mark and Nancy Press - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Michael Nutting - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 5%

Daniel Schreiner - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

Gwen Adams - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

John Kelleher - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Justin Tran - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Stephanie Phillips - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

RJ Tancioco - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 3%

Sam Peters - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Celeste Larson - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Daniel Wolfert - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Joe Hinchy - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Alex Millman - INDECENT - YATC 1%



Best Musical

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 10%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 8%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 3%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

GREASE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

FUN HOME - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

SPAMALOT - Western Washington Community Theatre 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%

MACBETH! - Penguin Productions 1%

FALSETTOS - Harlequin Productions 1%

SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 16%

CRIMSON AND CLOVER - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 15%

LYDIA & THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 11%

I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 9%

SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 8%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 6%

HOW TO BREAK - Village Theatre 6%

RIPENESS IS ALL - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 5%

NOT OUR TOWN - Pony World Theatre 5%

BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 4%

LOVE LETTERS: A TRUE-LY SHORT EPISTOLARY ROMANCE - Theater of Possibility 4%

HOMETOWN BOY - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 3%

REFUGEES IN THE GARDEN CITY - Pratidhwani 3%

HISTORY OF THEATRE - ACT Theatre & The Hansberry Project 3%

DEEP PURPLE WIGGLE - Theatre Battery 1%

ON THE MARKET - Battheatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nik Hagen - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 10%

Andrea Olsen - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Faith Young - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 7%

Bobbi Kotula - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 6%

Paris Manzanares - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 4%

Cassie Q. Kohl - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 4%

Yusef Seevers - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Ila Faubion - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 4%

Jordan King - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Ian Bartlett - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Diana Huey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Anne Allgood - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Jordyn Day Palmer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

June Apollo Johns - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Janet Barton - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - JewelBox Theatre 2%

Abby Price - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Jacqueline Tardanico - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Carrie Sleeper-Bowers - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Brian Picheu - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Sarah Russell - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

David Naber - RENT - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Rachel Ruby Squires - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jenna Majeskey - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Christopher Clark - THE PROM - Bainbridge Performing Arts 1%

Chris Hansen - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dedra D. Woods - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 7%

Faith Young - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

David Hayes - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Joe Ngo - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Jasmine Harrick - ROMEO & JULIET - Green Stage 4%

Cole Burgi - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Karin Terry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Kim Hart - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Christina Williams - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Quinn Gamon - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Josiah Miller - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 3%

Rhys Daly - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Lexi McFarlane - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Karen Rodriques - I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT AMERICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Nick Fitzgerald - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Emma Brown Baker - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 2%

Ricky Spaulding - SHERWOOD - Village Theatre 2%

Topher Wick - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Blake R. York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Lola Rei Fukushima - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 2%

Yusef Seevers - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 2%

Deya Ozburn - THUMBS - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Craig Rock - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

David Hardie - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Spokane Shakespeare Society 1%

Asa sholdez - CLUE ON STAGE - Phoenix Theatre 1%



Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 11%

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 8%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 5%

SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Act theatre 3%

I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 3%

WOLF PLAY - ACT Theatre 3%

MACBETH - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

HAND TO GOD - Seattle Rep’s YouthFest 2%

SOLARIS - Book-It Rep 2%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - ACT Theatre 2%

COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

CLUE ON STAGE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

AS IT IS IN HEAVEN - Taproot Theatre Company 1%

DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%



Best Production of an Opera

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Opera 42%

LA TRAVIATA - Seattle Opera 31%

LA TRAVIATA - Inland Northwest Opera 27%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Betchtel - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 12%

David Baker - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Brian Fletcher - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Jay Henson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

Blake R. York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 5%

Jeff Church - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Carey Wong - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 4%

Jeannie Beirne - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

Scot Anderson, Harry Turpin, Noel Pederson, Brendan Mack, Bruce Hart, and Laser Volcanoes - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Bill Klorig - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Matthew Smucker - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 3%

David Baker - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Scott B Randall - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Jay Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Chris Hansen - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Parmida Ziaei - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Village Theatre 2%

Efren Degadillo - I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Chris Hansen - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Lex Marcos - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Tom Williams - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Mark Lund - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

Robin McCartney - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Eli Sherlock - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Urzika - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 13%

Jay Henson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%

Evan Mosher - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 8%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Brian Fletcher - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Josh Valdez - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Haley Parcher - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Karl Welty - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

Alison Kozar - BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 4%

Ed Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Kate Falconer - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Mike Pieckiel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Brian Fletcher - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Joseff Pentico - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Amber Granger - REFUGEES IN THE GARDEN CITY - Pratidhwani 3%

Arian Smit - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Andrea Allmond - HOW TO BREAK - Village Theatre 2%

Haley Parcher - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Joseff Pentico - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Max Sarkowsky - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

Dylan Twiner - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Chandler Garry - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Dan Hanlon - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%

Haley Parcher - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Brian Fletcher - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angela Rose - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 11%

Stan Morrow - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%

Be Russell - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Cole Burgi - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Walden Barnett Marcus - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Tindall - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Cassy Q. Kohl - CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 2%

Alia Thomaier - FUN HOME - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Rebecca Cort - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

John Lange - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 2%

Landon Toth - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Brynne Geiszler - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Gunnar Rorholm - Darryl Ames - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Emi Faltinson - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jasmine Joshua - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Jordyn Day Palmer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Skerritt - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 2%

Doug Fahl - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Alison Schreckengast - PIPPIN - Renton Civic Theatre 1%

Miranda Antoinette - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 1%

Gary Fetterplace - SPAMALOT - Western Washington Community Theatre 1%

Deon'te Goodman - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Lexi McFarlane - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 1%

Drew O'Donnell - SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%

Tessa James - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jonelle Jordan - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 6%

Sarah Canton - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - ManeStage Theatre Company 6%

Viviana Garza - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 5%

Casey Cline - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Angela DiMarco - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

Arika Matoba - SHERWOOD - Village Theatre 3%

Jessica Robins - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tacoma Arts Live 3%

Tim Gouran - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 3%

Karen Skrinde - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 3%

Jeremy Lynch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Lexi McFarlane - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Marco Antonio Tzunux - I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

James William Clark - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

Sara Porkalob - HENRY IV - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Robin Hill - HAMLET - Spokane Shakespeare Society 2%

Jason Gingold - THE FOREIGNER - As If Theatre 2%

Henry Behrens - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Abby Burlingame - HAMLET - Spokane Shakespeare Society 2%

Jayne Hubbard - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Joseff Pentico - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Brandon Jepson - A CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Ingrid Sanai Buron - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jillian Faulk - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Molly Hall - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Mary Guthrie - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 15%

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY - Seattle Children's Theatre 11%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 11%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 10%

SEUSSICAL - Kitsap Forest Theater 8%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 7%

CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 7%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 6%

INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

THE RUNAWAY BUNNY - SecondStory Repertory 5%

SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

BROTHER COYOTE AND SISTER FOX - Thistle Theatre 3%

HAVANA HOP - Seattle Children's Theatre 3%

