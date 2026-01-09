BOHEMIA Returns To The Triple Door This Month

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BOHEMIA will return to The Triple Door January 22 through February 1, 2026, continuing its run as one of Seattle’s winter performance traditions. Created by Seattle theatre artists Opal Peachey and Mark Siano, the hybrid musical theatre and cabaret dance production enters its 11th year with a new iteration of the evolving work.

Originally conceived after a 2015 trip through Prague, Bohemia has grown into a large-scale theatrical event combining fairy dances, acrobatics, comedy, and a whimsical narrative centered on a Bohemian composer’s search for artistic immortality. The production blends live orchestral music by classical composers Antonín Dvořák and Frédéric Chopin with original compositions, alongside burlesque, dance, and comedic elements.

The story follows composer Antonín Dvořák as he struggles to complete his magnum opus and turns to absinthe for inspiration. In a dreamlike cabaret world, he is visited by the ghost of Frédéric Chopin and a host of green fairies, who guide him through questions of creativity, vulnerability, and legacy. The production draws visual inspiration from the Belle Époque era, with sets and costumes influenced by the work of Alphonse Mucha. Historical figures including Sarah Bernhardt and George Sand appear alongside aerial numbers, classical piano sequences, original musical theatre songs, and immersive staging.

Bohemia also incorporates an interactive absinthe experience, with performers known as the Green Fairies visiting patrons’ tables. Guests are served traditional French absinthe with ice fountains, ornate slotted spoons, sugar cubes, and premium spirits provided by Jade and Lucid distillers.

The cast includes Tori Spero as Wormwood, Katheryn Reed as Rusalka, Bo Mellinger as Mucha/Vodnik, Isobella Bloom as Sarah Bernhardt and Zuzanna, Sapphire Goetz as Tink, Opal Peachey as Frédéric Chopin, Vivian Tam as Violetta, Zachary Kellogg as Franz Liszt, Mark Siano as Antonín Dvořák, Aslan DaVault as Kaos, Cesar Pinzon as Gallo, and Julia Kuzmich as Ondine. The onstage musicians are Rachael Beaver on cello and Andy Wickell on violin, with Marina Rose Pierce and Malex Reed appearing as understudy/swings.

The creative team is led by director and choreographer Katy Tabb, with music direction by Zachary Kellogg. Original compositions are by Mark Siano, Opal Peachey, and Dayton Allemann, with the script written by Peachey and Siano. Scenic design is by Ron Darling and Mark Siano, costume design by Kit Goldsworthy and Opal Peachey, stage management by Laney Harrison, props by Robin Macartney, and lighting design by Paul Strong.

Mark Siano, who also stars in the production, is known for Seattle-based seasonal works including Jurassic Parking Lot, Seattle Vice, and A Very Die Hard Christmas. Opal Peachey, a founding company member and co-executive producer of Café Nordo, appears as Chopin and performs one of the composer’s nocturnes live on The Triple Door’s Grand Steinway piano.

Bohemia will run for 12 performances from January 22 through February 1 at The Triple Door. Tickets and additional information are available through the Triple Door box office.