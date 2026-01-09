Village Theatre To Present Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will begin performances at Village Theatre January 20 and will run through February 22, 2026 in Issaquah and February 28–March 22, 2026 in Everett.

From multi-award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood) comes this fast-paced adventure about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case. When the male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

Five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can these heroes discover the truth in time? The play's afoot in this madcap mystery directed by Adam Immerwahr.

“Ken Ludwig and Sherlock Holmes are a perfect match,” said Immerwahr. “Ludwig is one of the finest comic writers of our time, and in Baskerville he takes on what is widely regarded as Conan Doyle's most famous—and funniest—story. His script captures not only the humor, but also the sense of adventure and mystery that have made The Hound of the Baskervilles beloved for generations. More than anything, Baskerville is a love letter to the art of theater itself. It celebrates the extraordinary power of actors to transform themselves and transport us across time and space. It invites the audience to embrace their imagination and relish the joy of a world being created right before their eyes.”

This highly skilled ensemble features Richard Nguyen Sloniker as Sherlock Holmes (seen last season at Village Theatre in Dial M for Murder) and Avery Clark as Dr. Watson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Mark Emerson plays 14 characters as Actor 1 (The Fantasticks, Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood); Calder Jameson Shilling plays 7 characters as Actor 2 (Dial M for Murder), and Jonelle Jordan plays 14 characters as Actor 3 (Sense and Sensibility).

Crafting the look and atmosphere of 19th century London are Scenic Designer Andrea Bryn Bush, Costume Designer Pete Rush, Lighting Designer Geoff Korf, Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Darron L West, Associate Director/Movement Director Gabriel Corey, and Stage Manager Laurel Nichols.

The creative team also includes Fight/Intimacy Director Geoffrey Alm, Dialect Coach Gin Hammond, and Assistant Lighting Designer Trevor Cushman.

Single tickets can be purchased now at VillageTheatre.org/Baskerville, by phone at (425) 392-2202, or through Village Theatre's box office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue).