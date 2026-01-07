Sound Theatre Company Marks 20th Anniversary With Revival Of Andrew Lippa’s THE WILD PARTY

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sound Theatre Company will launch its 20th Anniversary Season with a limited, concert-style revival of Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party, returning to the company for the first time in more than a decade.

The production will run January 30 through February 8, 2026, with seven performances at The Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory.

Directed by Corey McDaniel with music direction by Nathan Young, The Wild Party is based on Joseph Moncure March’s once-banned Jazz Age narrative poem. Set in a Manhattan apartment, the musical follows vaudeville performers Queenie and Burrs as they host an increasingly volatile party that spirals into jealousy, excess, and emotional collapse when an unexpected guest arrives.

CAST

Jasmine Jean Sim (Queenie), Jason Kappus* (Burrs), Nicholas Japaul Bernard (Black), Danielle Barnum (Kate), Noah Fletcher (Eddie / Ensemble), Meg McLynn (Madeleine True / Ensemble), Sophie Kashman (Mae / Ensemble), Delvin James (DJ) (Oscar / Ensemble), Rolando Cardona-Román (Phil / Ensemble), Alexander Kilian (Sam / Ensemble), Lindsey Hedberg (Ensemble), Rebecca Cort (Jackie / Ensemble), Karin Terry (Nadine / Ensemble), and Lauren Drake (Dolores / Ensemble).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association

The concert-format revival revisits Sound Theatre Company’s 2013 production with a new cast and creative team, presented as the opening event of the company’s anniversary season.

Performances run January 30 through February 8, 2026, at The Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory. Tickets and additional information are available through Sound Theatre Company’s website.