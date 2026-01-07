SPAMALOT Comes to The 5th Avenue Theatre This February

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 5th Avenue Theatre Company has announced Monty Python's SPAMALOT, the outrageously hilarious, Tony Award-winning musical comedy that lovingly celebrates the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. SPAMALOT will run February 4-15, 2026 at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

SPAMALOT features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, with music by John Du Prez and Idle, and gleefully reimagines the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table on their quest for the Holy Grail. The original Broadway production first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, earning 14 Tony Award nominations and winning three, including Best Musical. The score includes beloved songs such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” and “Find Your Grail,” now favorites of the musical theater canon.

Following its critically acclaimed 2023 Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre, SPAMALOT now launches its North American tour where it will travel to more than 30 cities, including the stop at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, in its first year. Under the direction and choreography of Josh Rhodes, the production was praised for its inventive staging, design, and exceptional performances, reaffirming the enduring appeal of Monty Python's distinctly British wit and comedic brilliance.

The cast includes Major Attaway (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C. Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal (Mary Poppins) as Patsy and Steven Telsey (The Book of Mormon) as The Historian/Prince Herbert.

The cast also includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L'ogan J'ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ and Meridien Terrell.

The creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music supervision by John Bell. Jonathan Gorst is the musical director/conductor. The team also includes Melissa Chacón (production stage manager), Anna K. Rains (stage manager) and Dani Berman (assistant stage manager), James Neal (company manager) and Abi Steinberg (assistant company manager). Derek Kolluri is the associate director and Michael Fatica is the associate choreographer. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA and RCI Theatricals serves as general manager.

SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre: from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, The Lady of the Lake. Monty Python's SPAMALOT runs from February 4-15, 2026 at The 5th Avenue Theatre, located at 1308 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA.

Content Advisory: Monty Python's SPAMALOT contains adult humor/themes and some “saucy” language or profanity and may not be suitable for all ages, often compared to a PG-13 rating. Children under 4, including babes in arms, will not be admitted. Sensory Guides are available after the first performance here.