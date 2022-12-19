12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; Can Can Culinary Cabaret Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tori Gresham - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 17%

Faith Bennett Russell - A NIGHT WITH THE RUSSELLS - Taproot Theatre 16%

Jonathan Betchtel - LOLA - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 10%

Sarah Russell - A NIGHT WITH THE RUSSELLS - Taproot Theatre 10%

Shadou Mintrone - OOH LA LA! - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 10%

Sirens of Swing - CABARET SHOW - Egan's/Seattle Cabaret Festival 10%

Be Russell - A NIGHT WITH THE RUSSELLS - Taproot Theatre 9%

Richard Peacock - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 9%

Karen Skrinde - ANN-MARGARITA - Egan's/Seattle Cabaret Festival 6%

Angie Louise - SOLO SHOW - Egan's/Seattle Cabaret Festival 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Fae Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 15%

Brenda S. Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 11%

Elizabeth Posluns - CABARET - Reboot 10%

Juel D. Lane - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT 9%

Eric Clausell - A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 9%

Christina Naficy - KINKY BOOTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 8%

Stacey Bush - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 7%

Pamela Turpin - 9 TO 5 - Showtunes Theatre Co. 6%

Philip Lacey - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan 6%

Sophia Dompier - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 5%

Harry Turpin - HAIR - Renton civic theatre 4%

Angela Rose Pierson - ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Donna Feore - GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Ashley Andrews - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Paramount Theater 2%

Harry Turpin - CINDERELLA - Tacoma musical playhouse 2%

ANNALISA BRINCHMAN - NICE WORK, IF YOU CAN GET IT - Woodland Park Players 1%

Mackenzie Neusiok and Annalisa Brinchman - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Woodland Park Players 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Fleming - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%

Brynne McKeen - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre 9%

Jeffery Wallace II - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH TYA - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%

Noel Pederson walker - HAIR - Renton civic theatre 8%

Laura Uyeki - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 7%

House of Daggers - CABARET - Reboot 6%

Doris Black - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan 5%

Judy Brooks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

Alissa Cattabriga - TITANISH - The Habit 4%

Natalie Shih - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Seattle Shakespeare 4%

Katrina Hess and Fantasia Rose - CABARET - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Dawn Janow - HAY FEVER - inD Theatre 4%

House of Daggers; Fantasia Rose, Katrina Hess, Fantasia Rose - TWO MILE HOLLOW - Intiman 4%

Dawn Janow - LIZZIE BORDEN - Just Us Girls & Co. 3%

Pavlina Morris - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)[REVISED] - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 3%

Kim Heide - FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Kim Heide - ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Kim Heide - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Jen Clemens - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Woodland Park Players 2%

Melina Boivin - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Diane Johnston - HOLMES & WATSON - Edmonds 1%

Faye Mattingley - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%



Best Dance Production

SWAN LAKE - Pacific Northwest Ballet 77%

FULL TILT 2022 - Evoke Productions 23%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 12%

Aaron Lamb - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions 11%

Jasmine Joshua - CABARET - Reboot 11%

Faith Bennett Russell - MAMA MIA - Village theater 10%

Brenda S. Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 10%

Philip Lacey - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan 5%

Alicia Mendez - FIRST DATE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Vincent Orduna - INTO THE WOODS - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Eric Clausell - A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 4%

Jimmy Sheilds - IN THE HEIGHTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Kelly Kitchens - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Showtunes 3%

Andrew Coopman - THE WIZARD OF - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Jimmy Shields - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Village Theatre 3%

Jon Douglas Rake - KINKY BOOTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Harry Turpin - CINDERELLA - Tacoma musical playhouse 3%

Scott Nolte - SPITFIRE GRILL - Taproot Theatre 2%

Harry Turpin - HAIR - Renton civic theatre 2%

Donna Feore - BRUCE - Seattle Rep 2%

Harry Turpin - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Twelfth Night Productions 2%

Dev Janki - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Village Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Adam Othman - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%

Jay Henson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company 11%

Jasmine joshua - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Intiman 8%

Faith Bennett Russell - PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater 8%

Jamil Jude - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT 7%

Jennifer York - CLUE - Tacoma Little Theatre 7%

Melanie Gladstone - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lakewood Playhouse 6%

Mark Siano - TITANISH - The Habit 5%

Kiefer Harrington - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 5%

Valerie Curtis-Newton - SELLING KABUL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Malika Oyetimein - TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Ashley DeMoville - FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Alicia Mendez - THE FLICK - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Shermona Mitchell - RIVERWOOD - Seattle Public Theater 2%

Ashley DeMoville - ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Karen Lund - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Taproot Theatre 2%

Craig Rickett - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Brandon J. Simmons - THE THIN PLACE - ACT 2%

John Langs - SWEAT - ACT Theatre 2%

Pavlina Morris - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)[REVISED] - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 1%

Annie bonner - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Enoch city arts 1%

Marianne Savell - BLACK COFFEE - Taproot Theatre 1%

Nansi Dwendi - DICE: ROMEO AND JULIET - Dacha Theatre 1%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Allison Narver - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Seattle Shakespeare 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 10%

THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Plyers 9%

CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT 7%

ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company 7%

THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 6%

SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 5%

SILENT SKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 4%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Lakewood Playhouse 4%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Animal Fire Theatre 4%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan 3%

TITANISH - The Habit 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Showtunes 3%

HAY FEVER - InD Theatre 2%

THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK - Jewel Box Theatre, Poulsbo 2%

FIRST DATE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater 2%

BLACK COFFEE - Taproot Theatre 2%

JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

RIVERWOOD - Seattle Public Theater 2%

LIZZIE - Just Us Girls & Co. 1%

FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 1%

SOVEREIGNTY - Harlequin Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Olivia Burlingame - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions 12%

Brenda S. Henson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - ManeStage Theatre Company 11%

Gwyn Skone - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 10%

Chih-Hung Shao - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 8%

Andrew Smith - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT 8%

Jon Chenalt - KINKY BOOTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 7%

Nic Olson - A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 6%

Brian Tovar - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre 6%

Robert J. Aguilar - AFTERWORDS - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Ranleigh Starling - RIVERWOOD - Seattle Public Theater 4%

Jacob Viramontes - HAIR - Renton civic theatre 4%

Dani Norberg - BONESETTER'S DAUGHTER - Book-It Repertory Theatre 3%

Kyler Knutson & Chris Hansen - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Ira Gardner & Chris Hansen - ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Jeff Croiter - BRUCE - Seattle Rep 2%

Mark Chneovick - COPENHAGEN - SecondStory Repertory 2%

John Bongard - FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Connie Yun - THE THIN PLACE - ACT 2%

Geoff Korf - SELLING KABUL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 1%

Gwyn Skone - ALMOST MAINE - Heart Repertory Theatre 1%

Gwyn Skone - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 0%

Gwyne Skone - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

RJ Tancioco - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre 22%

Daniel Schreiner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 16%

Aaron M. Davis Norman and Andrew Pang - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre 12%

Bernard Kwiram - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan 10%

Chris DiStefano - LIZZIE - Just Us Girls & Co. 10%

Nathan Young - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Showtunes 9%

Dahveed Bullis - FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 8%

Aaron Norman - A NIGHT WITH THE RUSSELLS - Taproot Theatre 7%

Matt Perri - AFTERWORDS - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%



Best Musical

MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre 12%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre 11%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions 11%

CABARET - Reboot Theater 10%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 7%

A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 7%

9 TO 5 - Showtunes 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Tacoma Little Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Bremerton Community Theatre 5%

LIZZIE - Just Us Girls & Co. 4%

HAIR - Renton civic thaatre 4%



Best New Play Or Musical

ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company 15%

THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre 14%

TITANISH - The Habit 11%

SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 10%

BRUCE - Seattle Rep 8%

AND SO THAT HAPPENED... - 5th Avenue Theatre 7%

RIVERWOOD - Langston Hughes 7%

JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 6%

THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK - Jewel Box Theatre, Poulsbo, WA 6%

BONESETTER'S DAUGHTER - Book-It Theatre 6%

AFTERWORDS - The 5th Avenue 6%

EASTBOUND - Village Theatre 3%

HOTTER THAN EGYPT - ACT 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Adam Rennie - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions 11%

Brittney Ogren - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 10%

Juniper Apollo Johns - CABARET - Reboot Theater Company 9%

Sarah Russell - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Showtunes 8%

Alexandria J Henderson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Harlequin Productions 8%

Whitney Shafer - A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 8%

Porscha Shaw - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre 8%

Chandler Thomas - KINKY BOOTS - Tacoma Musical playhouse 8%

Lisa Estridge - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre 7%

Keven Snyder - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Dawn Padula - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle G&S 3%

Jim Farmer - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Bremerton Community Theatre 3%

Nathanael Fleming - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle G&S 3%

Charles Simmons - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Village Theatre 3%

Rachel Noll James - LIZZIE - Just Us Girls & Co. 2%

Jenna Rubaii - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Paramount Theater 2%

Felicia Loud - HERE THERE BE DRAGONS - ArtsWest 1%

Anna Galavis - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle G&S 1%

Jane frandsen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Central Kitsap school district summer theater program 1%

Jon Hacker - JERSEY BOYS - 5th Avenue Theater 1%

Antonio D. Mitchell - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle G&S 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Faith Young - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company 11%

Nicholas Japaul Bernard - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT 7%

Helen Roundhill - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Intiman 7%

Tessa James - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Hillary Lucero - THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre 5%

Christina Williams - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - SecondStory Rep 5%

Simone Jolly - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lakewood Playhouse 5%

Kristine Ota - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 4%

Dedra D. Woods - PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater 4%

Jessica Robins - SILENT SKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 4%

Kim Hart - THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK - Jewel Box Theatre, Poulsbo 3%

Bryce Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Deya Osburn - SILENT SKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Molly Hall - HAY FEVER - InD Theatre 2%

Justine Stillwell - TITANISH - The Habit 2%

Drew Doyle - TWELFTH NIGHT - Animal Fire Theatre 2%

Jesse Calixto - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Intiman 2%

Jaz Vega - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Kooper Campbell - TITANISH - The Habit 2%

Jaz Vega - FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Anna Lund (Caitlin O'Hare) - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

David Strathairn - GHOSTS - Seattle Rep 1%

Jenn Zukowski - TWELFTH NIGHT - Animal Fire 1%

Tre Scott - PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater 1%

Amy Curley Gentry - THE CAKE - As If Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 11%

CHOIR BOY - ACT Theatre 11%

ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%

CLUE - Tacoma Little Theatre 7%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Animal Fire Theatre 6%

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - Lakewood playhouse 5%

TITANISH - The Habit 5%

SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 4%

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Intiman 4%

THE ONE ACT THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Artists Olympia 4%

PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater 4%

HAY FEVER - InD Theatre 4%

TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Seattle ACT 3%

FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 2%

ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

RIVERWOOD - Seattle Public Theater 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Seattle Shakespeare 1%

SELLING KABUL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 1%

SWEAT - ACT Theatre 1%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

BONESETTER'S DAUGHTER - Book-It Repertory Theatre 1%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)[REVISED] - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Kessler - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 12%

Jay Henson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company 11%

Dennis kuntz - IN THE HEIGHTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 8%

Carey Wong - AFTERWORDS - 5th Avenue Theatre 7%

Blake York - CLUE - Tacoma Little Theatre 6%

Jen York - SILENT SKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 6%

Jyles Rodgers - CABARET - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Chris Parker - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 5%

Ron Darling - TITANISH - The Habit 5%

Mark Chenovick - FIRST DATE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Mark Lund - BLACK COFFEE - Taproot Theater 4%

Jason Sherwood - BRUCE - Seattle Rep 4%

Chris Hansen - FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Chris Hansen - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

TWO MILE HOLLOW - Intiman 3%

Lex Marco - RIVERWOOD - Seattle Public Theater 3%

Matthew Smucker - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Seattle Shakespeare 2%

Sarah Kessler - THE CAKE - As If Theatre Company 2%

Ira Gardner - ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

L.B. Morse - SWEAT - ACT Theatre 2%

Abigail Maxey - NICE WORK, IF YOU CAN GET IT - Woodland Park Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 17%

Sandra Huezo-Menjiver - CABARET - Reboot Theatre Company 16%

Evan Mosher - PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater 10%

Josh Valdez - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 10%

Brian Hsieh - BRUCE - Seattle Rep 9%

Sandra Huezo-Menjivar - HERE THERE BE DRAGONS - ArtsWest 5%

Brian Fletcher - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Victor Deiorio - FANNIE - Seattle Repertory Theatre 5%

Ira Gardner & Ashley DeMoville - ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 5%

Matthew Starritt and Erin Bednarz - THE THIN PLACE - ACT 4%

Brian Fletcher - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Kemuel DeMoville - FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Malee Ikahihifo - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Rex Waters - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Woodland Park Players 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matt Dela Cruz - FIRST DATE - SecondStory Repertory 14%

Daisy Nau - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company 12%

Trina Mills - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre 11%

Ellen Dessler Smith - CABARET - Reboot Theatre Company 7%

Alexei Cifrese - CABERET - Reboot theatre 7%

Arika Matoba - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Village Theatre 6%

Nicholas Bernard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Kooper Campbell - INTO THE WOODS - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Jessica Low - LIZZIE BORDEN - Us Girls & Co. 4%

Marlette Buchanan - SPITFIRE GRILL - Taproot Theatre 4%

Jaysen Wright - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue 4%

Sarah Parker - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Paramount Theater 4%

Karen Skrinde - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Showtunes 4%

Katelynn Carlson - INTO THE WOODS - Red Curtain Foundation 3%

Matthew Posner - 9 TO 5 - Showtunes Theatre Co. 3%

Nathaniel Tenenbaum - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre 3%

John David Scott - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Peter Czark - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Woodland Park Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rachel Permann - SILENT SKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 9%

Oliver Rowland-Jones - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Cheryl Olson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company 6%

Andrew Creech - PIPELINE - Langston Hughes 6%

Kerry Bringman - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

Amanda Robinson - THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre 4%

Stacy Hart - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Van Lang Pham - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 4%

Anne Allgood - SWEAT - ACT Theatre 3%

Riley O'Neill - THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre 3%

Brandon Felker - TITANISH - The Habit 3%

Alayna Moffat - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Ingrid Sanai Buron - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Eloisa Cardona - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 3%

KE Jenkins - TWELFTH NIGHT - Animal Fire 3%

Talia Carver - THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre 2%

Eric Hartley - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - SecondStory Rep 2%

Aaron Jin - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Claire Marx - BLACK COFFEE - Taproot Theatre 2%

Erika Vetter - TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Conrado Zepeda-Pallares - ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA (OR I CAN'T EAT GOAT HEAD) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Lexi McFarlane - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Meme García - TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Aaron Maddox - JT: TARTUFFE IN TEXAS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Brandon JonesMooney - RIVERWOOD - Seattle Public Theater 1%

