Photos: SPRING AWAKENING at Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre and The University of Washington-Tacoma Theatre Department bring the Tony Award Winning musical Spring Awakening to life. Spring Awakening is directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, musically directed by Daniel Wolfert, and choreographed by Ashley Roy-Simpson. Check out photos from the show below!

In 1891 Germany, where adults hold power, young Wendla questions life's mysteries while her mother silences her curiosity. Meanwhile, the fearless Melchior defends his anxious friend Moritz, who is overwhelmed by puberty and school pressures. As Melchior and Wendla discover a powerful but forbidden desire, Moritz's despair leads to tragedy, with the rigid school system blaming Melchior for his friend’s fate. When Wendla’s unexpected pregnancy is revealed, the young lovers confront a world unwilling to support them. With raw emotion and a powerful score, Spring Awakening captures the highs and lows of rebellion.

TLT & UWT’s production of Spring Awakening features the talents of: Macy Byrd (Wendla), Ayo Alaka (Melchior), Eliana-Marie Becerra Bandes (Martha), Zym Edson (Moritz), Annelise Martin (Thea), Fisher Wapato (Hanschen), Monique Otter-Johnson (Anna), Ellian Kelly (Ernst), Kiley Dollymore (Ilse), Evan Dyck (Georg), Russell Dunmire (Otto),

Eric Strachan (Adult Man), Naomi Blue Nieves Driver (Adult Woman), with Loryestine Buentipo, Em Castle, Phoenix Fassio, Finn Henwood, Alexandria Melville, Erik Davis, Naitiyah Prum, Cordelia Seil, Alexandria Smith, and Beau Xzane as members of the ensemble.

The production team features: Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden (Director), Daniel Wolfert (Musical Director), Ashley Roy-Simpson (Choreographer), Kay Meier (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic Design), Krista Lofgren (Costume Design), Michelle Weingarden-Bandes (Lighting Design), Chandler Garry (Sound Design), Gail Thomason (Props Manager), Carter Thompson (Fight Choreography), Cessalee Stovall (Intimacy Director), and Joy Martin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Spring Awakening will run Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 29, 2026, for a total of 15 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.



Adult Woman (Naomi Blue) & Wendla (Macy Byrd)

Thea (Annelise Martin)

Ilse (Kiley Dollymore)

Wendla (Macy Byrd), Anna (Monique Otter-Johnson) & Ilse (Kiley Dollymore)

Martha (Eliana-Marie Becerra Bandes), Ensemble (Naitiyah Prum), Ilse (Kiley Dollymore) & Thea (Annelise Martin)

Georg (Evan Dyck) with the "boys"

Adult Man (Eric Strachan), Melchior (Ayo Alaka) & Moritz (Zym Edson)

Melchior (Ayo Alaka)

Moritz (Zym Edson) & Adult Man (Eric Strachan)

Moritz (Zym Edson), Ernst (Ellian Kelly), Ensemble (Phoenix Fassio), Hanschen (Fisher Wapato), Ensemble (Cordelia Seil), Ensemble (Finn Henwood), Georg (Evan Dyck), Otto (Russell Dunmire), Ensemble (Beau Xzane) & Ensemble (Erik Davis)

Ensemble (Erik Davis), Hanschen (Fisher Wapato) & Ensemble (Finn Henwood)

Anna (Monique Otter-Johnson), Thea (Annelise Martin), Martha (Eliana-Marie Becerra Bandes) & Wendla (Macy Byrd)

Adult Woman (Naomi Blue) & Georg (Evan Dyck)

Melchior (Ayo Alaka), Adult Woman (Naomi Blue) & Moritz (Zym Edson)

Wendla (Macy Byrd) & Melchior (Ayo Alaka)

Ernst (Ellian Kelly) & Hanschen (Fisher Wapato)