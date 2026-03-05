Copious Love Productions And Gaisma Theatre Group To Co-Produce New Musical CHICKEN TINDERS

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Copious Love Productions and Gaisma Theatre Group will co-produce the world premiere production of Chicken Tinders, a new musical with book and lyrics by Scott Zenreich and music and lyrics by John Gregor.

Chicken Tinders will be performed in the Issac Studio Theatre at Taproot Theatre Company from Friday May 22 to Sunday May 31, directed by Jenny Cross and music directed by Justin Tran.

Chicken Tinders is a fable, in the spirit of Chaucer, about the last Chicken in a Farm's pecking order. One morning, the Rooster who normally crows to bring up the Sun dies, and the Farm is thrown into a frenzy thinking it's the last day on Earth. It's a zany, heartfelt allegory about making original art and what we prioritize in perhaps our final moments. The cast includes Noah Fletcher as Chicken, Janet Krupin as Fox, Ania Briggs-Garcia as Rose, Jeremy Steckler as Buddy, Fune Tautala as Bernard La Plume, Justin Tran as James, Cheyenne Barton as Lyla/Meredith, and Gabriel Zuniga as Alec/Elon. Chicken Tinders received a developmental workshop at Taproot Theatre Company in June 2024. Tickets are now available for purchase at copiouslove.org and gaismatheatregroup.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Scott Zenreich (Book and Lyrics) is a writer, actor, and director living in Seattle. His work includes plays with Actors Theatre of Louisville, Taproot Theatre Company, Amphibian Stage, Undermain Theatre, the AT&T Performing Arts Center, WaterTower Theatre, Casa Manana, and Dallas Children's Theater. He earned a BFA in musical theatre from Emerson College. Scott is Artistic Director of Copious Love Productions and works on staff at Seattle Rep.

John Gregor (Music and Lyrics) is the composer and lyricist of the global hit Pinkalicious The Musical, now in its 18th year Off-Broadway. He is also the creator of the musical With Glee (Book, Music, and Lyrics), which enjoyed an extended Off-Broadway run with Prospect Theater Company and received a Loewe Family Award. His musical adaptation of Gogol's The Overcoat has been staged in London, at the Barrington Stage Company and at the New York International Fringe Festival. A prolific writer for young audiences, John's credits include The Bully, The Changeling (Vital Theatre), and The Invention of Edison (Pittsburgh CLO). John holds an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and a degree in Musical Theatre from Emerson College.

Pauls Macs (Gaisma Theatre Group Artistic Director) is a Seattle/New York-based director, producer, and educator. While working in New York and Seattle, he has directed world premiere plays, films, operas, and musicals. Pauls is the Artistic Director and co-founder of Gaisma Theatre Group as well as Artistic Associate at New York Theatre Barn, a non-profit theatre company that serves as an inclusive home for original culture-shifting musicals during incubation. He is the lead producer and co-host of the Backstage Pass podcast, where he interviews the writers shaping today's musical theatre landscape.

ABOUT COPIOUS LOVE PRODUCTIONS

Founded in 2010, Copious Love Productions has been committed to producing seasons of entirely original Seattle works. Programs include main stage theatrical productions, workshops, readings, writers groups, and community events. Copious Love seeks to bring artists into deeper community with one another, and we strive to promote equity, cultivate new voices, and amplify the creativity so abundant right here in the Puget Sound area.

Copious Love's world premieres include Bethany Sees the Stars by Emily Golden, Journey West! by Andrew Lee Creech and Evan Barrett, and The Untitled Play About Art School by Nelle Tankus.

ABOUT GAISMA THEATRE GROUP

Since its launch in 2023, Gaisma Theatre Group has showcased and supported new musicals by writers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Gaisma is the Latvian word for “light,” and our mission is to shine a light on new voices in our community through the development and presentation of original musical theatre. Recent projects include Photosynthesis: Seed to Stage, a co-produced showcase of the new musical Photosynthesis by Seattle-based writer Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako. Presented at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, the showcase offered Seattle audiences a preview of this bold new work by a writer from the Central District. Other projects include New Year, New Musicals, a concert celebrating works by local musical theatre writers, and support for the recording and release of demo tracks from the new musical Buried Deep by Seattle-based writer, Jeremy Berdin.