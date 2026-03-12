Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival Reveals Initial Details For 2026 Edition

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seattle's Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival has announced initial details for its 2026 edition, returning to Seattle Center this Labor Day Weekend, September 5-6. Entering its 54th year, Bumbershoot remains the city's legacy arts and music festival - a celebration of Pacific Northwest culture rooted in creativity, community, and the spirit of artistic exploration.

Spread across Seattle Center's 74-acre expanse beneath the iconic Space Needle, Bumbershoot is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest's vibrant creative ecosystem - a region long known as a magnet for artists, outsiders, and curious minds who have come to Seattle to make their own scene. Since its inception, Bumbershoot has brought together music, visual arts, culinary experiences, and boundary-pushing performance all under one umbrella - creating a space for constant discovery and a run of show that can't be found anywhere else. More than five decades on as one of the longest-running independent festivals in the world, Bumbershoot continues to lean into the unexpected - giving audiences a visual feast of art and performance, with hundreds of artists and performers activated throughout the festival campus.

Bumbershoot has never been just a music festival - it's a full-spectrum artistic playground where the Pacific Northwest's diverse creative communities collide. Visual Arts programming will once again take center stage, with immersive installations, dance and performance art, fashion showcases, and experimental works popping up across the campus. On the Culinary side, Bumbershoot will again spotlight the region's celebrated food scene with a to-be-announced slate of 100% local vendors, ranging from James Beard Award-Nominated chefs to beloved neighborhood favorites - proving that at Bumbershoot, you can find world-class cuisine and a perfectly good corn dog within the same block.

In true Bumbershoot fashion, the wonderfully weird takes center stage - one moment you might wander into a wrestling match or comedy set, the next you're observing a short film screening, marvelling at an art exhibit or watching skateboarders take over a plaza, and before long you've stumbled into a magician's vanishing act before witnessing a puppet show unfolding somewhere else on the grounds. These moments of surprise and spectacle are part of what makes Bumbershoot what it is - a canvas for experimentation and discovery, where audiences are invited to show up not just for the headliners, but to participate and to become the fabric of the community.

In 2026, Bumbershoot is implementing several fan-driven improvements designed to make the festival more accessible and enjoyable for its community. Single-Day tickets will now start at $70.50 and Weekend passes at $125.50, with no additional ticket fees. This year, fans can choose between General Admission tickets, General Admission + Re-Entry tickets, or Deluxe passes, allowing attendees to select the experience that best fits how they want to spend their day on campus. Bumbershoot will also feature a Sip & Stroll open-container experience, allowing guests to enjoy beverages beyond traditional beer gardens while exploring the festival grounds. In keeping with Bumbershoot's community-first spirit, children 12 and under will receive free admission with the accompaniment of an adult purchasing tickets.

Tickets for Bumbershoot 2026 will go on sale Wednesday, March 11 at 9AM PT, with additional programming announcements to follow in the coming months.