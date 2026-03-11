Sound Theatre Company Unveils Cast of YOU WILL GET SICK

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sound Theatre Company has announced the cast for its upcoming production of YOU WILL GET SICK by Noah Diaz. Directed by Teresa Thuman, the production will run April 23 through May 16 at Center Theatre at the Seattle Center Armory.

The play follows a man who hires a stranger to help him say something he cannot bring himself to say—that he is sick. Told in the second person, the story unfolds through a surreal and emotional journey that explores illness, vulnerability, and the ways people care for one another.

The cast includes Ronnie Hill (#1), Susan Finque (#2), Tatyana Emery (#3), David Tierney (#4), and Ejay Amor (#5). Understudies include Joshua Erme (covering roles #1 and #5), Isabella Martinez (#3), and Joey Sponseller (#4).

YOU WILL GET SICK received the Kennedy Center’s Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award and has been recognized for its unconventional storytelling and exploration of illness and connection.

The production will be presented at Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory in Seattle from April 23 through May 16.