Photos: BAD JEWS At Sarasota Jewish Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See photos of Joshua Harmon’s “Bad Jews,” directed by Gus Kaikkonen. The play is a roller coaster ride of laugh-out-loud humor and childish rivalry as three adult grandchildren spar over an heirloom their grandfather carried hidden throughout the Holocaust.

Daphna (Josephine Phoenix), a “Super Jew,” believes the gold “chai” is rightfully hers. Her cousin, the secular Liam (Michael Raver), wants it for his gentile girlfriend (Noa Friedman). Stuck in the middle is Liam’s brother, the gentle Jonah (David Sommer). They battle about religious faith, cultural assimilation, and the validity of their Jewish identity in 21st century America.

"Bad Jews is one of the best, funniest and fiercest new plays I've seen in the last few years," says Kaikkonen. "It's been a gift to work on it with such a fine cast."

Performances run April 30 through May 11. Single tickets are $30-$42. For more information about Sarasota Jewish Theatre, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jamie Lee Stewart

Comments