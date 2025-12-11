Osher Lifelong Learning Institute At Ringling College To Present Seventh Annual LISTENING TO WOMEN SERIES

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College will present its seventh annual Listening to Women series, a weekly six-session program highlighting women whose leadership, creativity, and advocacy have made a lasting impact across a range of fields. The series will be held at Sarasota Art Museum, part of the Ringling College Museum Campus.

Founded by Holly Freedman, Listening to Women centers on first-person narratives from women driven by purpose and shaped by experience. Sessions feature interviews, conversations, and panel discussions designed to explore professional journeys, obstacles faced, and the broader social contexts in which these women work. Audience members are invited to engage through moderated Q&A at each program.

The 2026 series opens with a session led by Sarasota Jewish Theatre board chair Carolyn Michel and artistic director Carole Kleinberg, who will reflect on their work as theatre artists and founders of a professional regional company. A subsequent session will focus on water conservation and environmental stewardship, featuring scientists Jennifer L. Shafer, Ph.D., and Abbey Tyrna, Ph.D., moderated by Christine P. Johnson.

Additional programs include a discussion on resistance and joy in the lives of Black women with Dr. Janet Taylor; a conversation on photography and memoir with artist Alyssia Lazin and Sarasota Art Museum executive director Virginia Shearer; and a profile of civic and cultural leader Christine Jennings, examining her work in banking, politics, and nonprofit arts leadership.

The series concludes with a multi-faith panel exploring the role of spirituality in public and private life, featuring Denise Flynn, Samar Dahmash-Jarrah, Rabbi Jennifer Singer, and Rev. Anita D. Williams, moderated by Sue Jacobson.

The Listening to Women team includes Susan Gorin, Bev Harms, Victoria Kasdan, Judy Levine, Terry Rixse, Sherry Suggs, and Tobie van der Vorm. Registration is available for OLLI members and the general public.

