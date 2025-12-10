SNOW WHITE Comes to the Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre will produce Snow White, an imaginative retelling of a classic story created by Greg Banks. This marks the third show in FST’s 2025-26 Children’s Theatre Series. This beloved fairytale opens January 3 and runs through February 1, 2026, in FST’s Keating Theatre.

Two quick-changing actors bring an entire fairytale world to life in this inventive retelling of the classic story. From the evil queen and a magic mirror to the seven dwarfs and a brave princess, this fast-paced adventure aims to delight audiences of all ages with creativity, heart, and humor.

“This production of Snow White aims to inspire and delight young audiences,” said Dellan Short, FST Resident Artist and Director of the production. “There is no story so large that it is beyond being told by two people with incredible drive and imagination. We hope that the young audiences of Sarasota feel that their own imaginations are the only things stopping them from writing a story just as timeless and memorable.”

The two-person cast features performers from FST’s Professional Training Program, an intensive year-long acting apprenticeship that provides emerging artists with hands-on professional experience. Christiana Allison (Performer 1), last seen as Candy in this year’s production of Deck the Halls, has additional credits including Pride and Prejudice, Tom Jones, and A Wrinkle in Time.

Ray Barber (Performer 2), also featured in this year’s Deck the Halls as Jangle, has performed in Alice by Heart, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and TEXAS! Outdoor Musical. Both actors have been sharing this show with local schools through FST’s touring production of Snow White. Now, they bring the magic to the Keating Theatre for public performances.

The creative team features Dellan Short (Director), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Director), Casey Seiler (Scenic Design), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Nicholas Ryan (Sound Intern), Julia Hornsby (Costume Design), Tori Martinson (Sound and Light Board Operator/In-House Stage Manager), and Leigh Womack (Tour Stage Manager).

