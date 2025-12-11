Ring Sarasota Selected to Perform at National Handbell Musicians of America Seminar

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ring Sarasota, the area’s premier handbell ensemble, has been officially selected to perform at the Handbell Musicians of America’s 2026 National Seminar. Held July 14–18 at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the National Seminar is one of the most prestigious events in the handbell world, bringing together musicians, educators, and ensembles from across the country.

Ring Sarasota will perform repertoire from its 16th Season, Ocean Vibes: Cruisin’ with Ring Sarasota. This cruise-themed program invites audiences to Sail Away, sway to a Blue Tango, and relax in Margaritaville. This national appearance adds to a noteworthy performance history, including a sold out Christmas Collaboration with the Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota, and a joint Salute to Veterans with the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble.

The invitation to perform is extended only through an audition process, recognizing ensembles whose musicianship and artistry elevate handbell performance at a national level.

Conductor Rick Holdsworth says: “It’s truly an honor to have been selected to ring at this prestigious event. It reinforces that everything this ensemble has done and has created is well worth the effort. Ring Sarasota has come a long way in the past 15 seasons. We look forward to showing our national organization how we share our love of handbells to others.”

The 2026 National Seminar will feature expanded education, showcases, and activities for handbell musicians of all levels. Ring Sarasota’s appearance marks an exciting opportunity to share Sarasota’s vibrant musical community on a national stage.

