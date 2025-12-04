WBTT Will Host A 'Weekend Of Soul' During The Holidays

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will offer a very special gift to the community: a Weekend of Soul, featuring the Soul Crooners and Sistas of Soul. Some of WBTT's most popular artists will be featured during three performances: Saturday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Audiences will be treated to the hottest soul hits of the 1960s and '70s, including "Think/Respect" (Aretha Franklin), "Let's Groove" (Earth, Wind & Fire), "Lady" (The Commodores), "Don't Leave Me This Way" (Thelma Houston), "Get Up Offa That Thing" (James Brown), a mini-set of Donna Summer tunes, and many more.

Artists who will perform include: WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, Brian L. Boyd, Ariel Blue, Jazzmin Carson, Chris Eisenberg, Michael Mendez, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon S. Pitts II, Maicy Powell and Stephanie Zandra.

The live band will provide sizzling accompaniment, led by Étienne “EJ” Porter, who will also play drums; the remaining musicians are Matthew McKinnon, bass; Alan Robinson II, main keys; Jamar Camp, auxiliary keys; and Julian Roberts, bass.

“With the holiday season approaching and our holiday show ending on December 21, we figured we would offer yet another top-notch entertainment option for our region's residents and winter visitors,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “We're looking forward to celebrating Kwanzaa and the hottest soul hits during our Weekend of Soul!”