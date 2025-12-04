Florida Studio Theatre Receives $1,000,000 Anonymous Gift

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre has announced a new matching gift challenge supporting the development of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, following a recent unrestricted contribution from a generous donor who asked to remain anonymous.

The anonymous donor entrusted FST to use their gift “where it will do the most good.” FST is leveraging that generosity to match all donations made toward the Arts Plaza project dollar for dollar.

“An anonymous donor has stepped forward with an astonishing $1 million gift, and with it, they have ignited Act 2 of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza Campaign,” said FST's Managing Director, Rebecca Hopkins. “Though they choose to remain unseen, their impact will be felt by every artist we support and every audience member we welcome. This next act propels us toward opening the Maier and Schlegel Cabarets – spaces where stories are shared, music fills the room, and our audience finds connection and joy. Their generosity moves us into the next phase with renewed momentum and deep gratitude.”

For more than 50 years, FST has been producing theatre that is entertaining, challenging, and accessible for all. Today, the theatre welcomes over 225,000 audience members annually and stands as a beacon of the Sarasota arts community. This anonymous contribution provides critical momentum as the theatre continues developing the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, a bold expansion that will secure the future of accessible, artist-centered theatre in Sarasota.

Act 1 of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza – a $46 million phase made possible through the generosity of FST's supporters – is on track to open in August 2027. Act 1 includes the completion of:

The building's full exterior, rising eight stories

A 127-space parking garage offering secure, convenient, and accessible spaces

57 artist housing units, including 39 extended-stay studios that will house more than 250 guest artists per year, plus 18 units supporting year-round local artists

With Act 1 fully funded, FST now turns to Act 2, a $6 million phase that will bring the building to life on the inside. Act 2 includes:

Two cabaret theatres – the Maier and Schlegel Cabarets – adding 200 new seats to FST's downtown campus

Accompanying dining spaces

Construction of a welcoming lobby

“This gift allows us to create the greatest possible impact,” said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. “By using it to launch a matching challenge, we're inviting our full community to participate in shaping the future of FST. Every gift is automatically doubled, and every donor becomes a part of the momentum behind this major expansion.”

This $1 million gift ensures that every new donation toward Act 2 of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza will go twice as far, helping FST complete the instrumental components needed to open this transformative artistic hub. In doing so, it underscores Sarasota's standing as a thriving cultural destination and affirms FST's central place within it.

Be a part of the art. To support construction of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza and put your name on the future of FST, contact Anyssa Hining, Development Manager, at (941) 366-9017 x379 or by email at ahining@floridastudiotheatre.org.