Photos: CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theatre have released production photos for ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, running December 3–19, 2025.

Presented as a special holiday event in partnership with the Ringling at the Historic Asolo Theatre, the production recounts the 1914 Christmas truce on the Western Front, beginning when a German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Silent Night.” The piece is told through first-person accounts and music of the period.

The docu-musical, which earned a Drama Desk Award for its Off-Broadway run and was later broadcast on PBS, offers Sarasota audiences a performance in an historic venue that mirrors the intimacy of its original staging. Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein noted the thematic resonance between All Is Calm and Come From Away, both of which appear in Asolo Rep’s holiday programming.

Returning cast members include Sasha Andreev, Phinehas Bynum, Daniel Greco, Riley McNutt, Rodolfo Nieto, Andrew Wilkowske, and Evan Tyler Wilson. Bradley Greenwald and Thomas McNichols join the company in their Asolo Rep debuts.

The creative team includes Costume Design by Trevor Bowen, Lighting Design by Marcus F. Dilliard, Projection Design by Greg Emetaz, and Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Michelle Hart. Stage management includes Hanna Hagerty (Assistant Stage Manager) and Kaitlin Kitzmiller (AEA Stage Manager). Music Direction, Vocal Arrangements, and Original Compositions are by Erick Lichte, with Producing Artistic Director, Director, and Writer Peter Rothstein, and additional Vocal Arrangements by Timothy C. Takach.

Photo Credit: Asolo Repertory Theatre



