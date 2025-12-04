Review: BACK NATIVITY at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

West Coast Black Theatre presents "Black Nativity" in their annual "Christmas card to the Community." The performance, infused with a fresh new energy, showcases captivating dancing and powerful singing that truly sets the stage for a memorable start to any holiday celebration.

Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" is a heartfelt portrayal of the Nativity story from the perspective of the African American community. This piece combines elements of scripture, poetry, dance, and song to bring a unique and powerful retelling of this beloved tale. Originally written by Hughes, the lyrics and music draws from traditional Christmas carols, expertly sung in a gospel style that adds depth and soul to the performance. In addition to the classic carols, new songs were crafted specifically for the show, enriching the experience with fresh interpretations. The show made its debut Off-Broadway on December 11, 1961 and over the years, "Black Nativity" has seen numerous revivals, solidifying its place as a timeless classic. Its impact even extended to the big screen, with a film adaptation starring Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett released in 2013.

WBTT infuses their unique and captivating charm into every story they tell, and "Black Nativity" is a shining example of their creativity. Benjamin Roberts, as the Narrator, skillfully guides the audience through the unfolding tale. The production features a diverse ensemble cast, ranging from characters of deep solemnity to those injected with a touch of light-hearted humor. Throughout the performance, the audience is treated to powerful moments of gospel music that evoke deep emotions, alongside the delightful banter and gossip of the spirited female characters.

WBTT has truly honed their performers’ talents to perfection, and it is evident that each individual on that stage possesses exceptional skills. Amillia Lorraine captivates the audience with her soulful solos, infusing each note with profound emotion and a powerful presence. Charlie "CJ" Melton commands the spotlight with ease, effortlessly working every corner of the stage and commanding attention wherever he goes. Stephanie Zandra, in her role as the Angel, brings a heavenly presence to the performance, captivating the audience with her stunning vocals and impeccable delivery. These are just a few highlights, but be aware that the collective talent is nothing short of awe-inspiring, welcoming all of us of this most joyous time of the year.

Celebrate with WBTT and see “Black Nativity” until December 21st. Tickets are available for matinee and evening shows at https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/.

Reader Reviews

