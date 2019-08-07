San Francisco Fringe Presents GRIEF IS HORNY

Love, Death, Sex, Comedy/Tragedy. With a perfect mix of absurdity and raw storytelling this show never stops digging to reveal the human spirit. Following a successful run at the iO, Jonathan Euseppi is bringing his hilarious and powerful show, Grief is Horny, to the SF Fringe Festival Sep 6TH, 7TH, 11TH, and 14Th!

Jonathan is a storyteller best known for his style which tackles intense subjects by holding them in a loving a humorous way. He has been seen performing stories at the City Winery and the Gibbs Morrison Cultural Center. His film and television work includes a standout performance in the series The Adventures of Time Slot, on Amazon Prime. He has been seen performing stand-up at the House of Blues Foundation Room as well as the long running showcase, Chicago Underground Comedy. He is also an improviser who performs with the veteran iO harold team, Big Tobacco.

Jonathan Euseppi masterfully guides you through the pains of growing up in Grief is Horny. With the death of his father at 13 and a burgeoning sexuality Jonathan Euseppi was stuck between grief and puberty. The family motto was, "I am fine, we are fine, everything is fine" but we all know that every family is humorously dysfunctional. A father who threatened to pistol whip furniture, an aunt who took photos at family funerals, and a secret way of masturbating that only him and God knew about: will all be given their due. Nine stories dive into the issues of death, sex, and most importantly, love. Grief is Horny is a raw and hilarious adventure that guarantees a compelling evening of theater!

Grief Is Horny

Location: Exit Stage Left, 156 Eddy St, Sf

Performance Dates: Sep 6th 8:30 Pm, Sep 7th 5:00 Pm, Sep 11th 7:00 Pm, And Sep 14th 2:00 Pm

Tickets: $10 - (312)-929-2401 / Http://www.theexit.org/fringe/grief/





