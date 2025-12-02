THE PHIL COLLINS STORY is Coming to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Phil Collins Story, a new docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning performer and songwriter Phil Collins, will play BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. as part of a 50-city North American tour.

Chronicling Collins’ chart-topping time with Genesis to his celebrated solo career, including two Disney soundtracks, The Phil Collins Story brings the artist’s distinctive music to life in a way that resonates with audiences both visually and emotionally—up close and personal. This immersive musical journey showcases talent from around the world and features state-of-the-art audio, dynamic projections, and intricate lighting.

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Maple Tree Entertainment, the project is led by Jim Lanahan, SVP of Creative Development on behalf of Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, who engaged the Aretha Franklin estate to bring the R.E.S.P.E.C.T. tribute to North American audiences and Dean Elliott, the creative force behind the highly successful The Simon & Garfunkel Story, now in it's seventh year on tour.

“Phil Collins’ songs are not only global hits but also deeply personal touchstones for millions,” said Jim Lanahan. “We have sourced talent from around the world to honor that legacy in a highly relevant manner.”

“It is truly an honor to collaborate on a project celebrating the music of Phil Collins,” added Dean Elliott. “His work continues to inspire global audiences, and we’re excited to bring that energy to the stage.”

Phil Collins is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and producer best known as the drummer and lead vocalist of the rock band Genesis, as well as for his successful solo career. Born in 1951 in London, Collins became a global music icon in the 1980s with his emotionally resonant voice and powerful pop-rock sound. His solo career produced chart-topping hits such as “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” “One More Night,” “Sussudio” and “Another Day in Paradise.” Known for his signature drum sound and heartfelt lyrics, Collins won numerous awards, including multiple Grammys and an Oscar. His contributions to both Genesis and his solo work have made him one of the best-selling artists of all time and his influence on pop and rock music remains enduring.