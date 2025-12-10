Front Porch Music Presents Returns To Town Hall Theatre With A New Showcase Of Local Artists

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Front Porch Music will bring its 2026 edition of Front Porch Music Presents to the Town Hall Theatre stage, offering an evening of performances from musicians across the Lafayette-based nonprofit’s artistic community.

The upcoming event will feature a diverse roster of local artists representing the area’s folk and acoustic traditions, with a lobby performance scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. and the main program at 7 p.m.

Executive Director Andree Hurst noted that the series will continue to highlight the breadth of artistry within the community. Now in its fourth year of quarterly programming at Town Hall Theatre, the series remains focused on elevating adult and emerging musicians while contributing to the broader arts ecosystem of Contra Costa County.

Featured performers include The Bayshores, The E3 Trio, Janel Wagner with Jef Labes and John Rafferty, Miller & Chang, Redwood Grove, and Sara Glaser. The program will encompass original compositions, reimagined classics, bluegrass and Americana traditions, and a range of contemporary acoustic styles.

