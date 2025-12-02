International Artists Selected for 2026 Merola Opera Program

This year’s cohort of participants hail from Australia, China, South Korea, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom, as well as across North America.
One of the most prestigious opera training programs in the world, San Francisco’s acclaimed Merola Opera Program has selected 28 artists from a pool of more than 1,500 international applicants to participate in its 2026 program.
This year’s cohort of participants hail from Australia, China, South Korea, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom, as well as across North America including United States, Mexico, and Canada.
This year, Merola received a record-breaking number of applicants, reflecting the program’s growing visibility and appeal. The surge in submissions underscores the strength of the community and the impact of Merola’s work.
Public performances for the 2026 Merola Summer Festival will be announced in the spring. The public can find more information about the 2026 participants.
The 2026 Merola Opera Program artists include:
Shannon Crowley, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Adia Evans, Baltimore, Maryland
Charlotte Kelso, Adelaide, Australia
Abigail Raiford, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jennifer Robinson, Lakeland, Florida
Emilie Kealani, San Francisco, California
Anna Thompson, Rochester, Michigan
Theo Claveles, Lebanon, Connecticut
Katherine Dobbs, Appleton, Wisconsin
Stella FitzGerald, Austin, Texas
Ariana Maubach, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Chester Seungyup Han, Seoul, South Korea
Ryan Bryce Johnson, Muleshoe, Texas
Cole McIlquham, Osseo, Wisconsin
Matthew Sink, Las Vegas, Nevada
Charles Styles, Tamworth, United Kingdom
Logan Wagner, Villa Hills, Kentucky
Paul Jang, Seoul, South Korea
Enes Pektaş, Mersin, Türkiye
Theo Harrah, Louisville, Kentucky
John Mburu, Atlanta, Georgia
Raúl Morales Velazco, Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico
Sakurako Jayne Abe, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Eric Head, Fairmont, Minnesota
Deven Shah, Erie, Pennsylvania
Tony Stauffer, Montreal, Québec, Canada
Yue Qi Zhang, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China
Claire Choquette, Edmond, Oklahoma
