International Artists Selected for 2026 Merola Opera Program

One of the most prestigious opera training programs in the world, San Francisco’s acclaimed Merola Opera Program has selected 28 artists from a pool of more than 1,500 international applicants to participate in its 2026 program.

This year’s cohort of participants hail from Australia, China, South Korea, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom, as well as across North America including United States, Mexico, and Canada.

This year, Merola received a record-breaking number of applicants, reflecting the program’s growing visibility and appeal. The surge in submissions underscores the strength of the community and the impact of Merola’s work.

Public performances for the 2026 Merola Summer Festival will be announced in the spring. The public can find more information about the 2026 participants.

The 2026 Merola Opera Program artists include:

Sopranos

Shannon Crowley, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Adia Evans, Baltimore, Maryland

Charlotte Kelso, Adelaide, Australia

Abigail Raiford, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jennifer Robinson, Lakeland, Florida

Emilie Kealani, San Francisco, California

Anna Thompson, Rochester, Michigan

Mezzo-Sopranos

Theo Claveles, Lebanon, Connecticut

Katherine Dobbs, Appleton, Wisconsin

Stella FitzGerald, Austin, Texas

Ariana Maubach, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tenors

Chester Seungyup Han, Seoul, South Korea

Ryan Bryce Johnson, Muleshoe, Texas

Cole McIlquham, Osseo, Wisconsin

Matthew Sink, Las Vegas, Nevada

Charles Styles, Tamworth, United Kingdom

Logan Wagner, Villa Hills, Kentucky

Baritones

Paul Jang, Seoul, South Korea

Enes Pektaş, Mersin, Türkiye

Bass

Theo Harrah, Louisville, Kentucky

John Mburu, Atlanta, Georgia

Raúl Morales Velazco, Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico

Pianists/Coaches

Sakurako Jayne Abe, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Eric Head, Fairmont, Minnesota

Deven Shah, Erie, Pennsylvania

Tony Stauffer, Montreal, Québec, Canada

Yue Qi Zhang, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Stage Director

Claire Choquette, Edmond, Oklahoma