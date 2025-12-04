Sunset Solos Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary with an Evening of Standout Solo Performances

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sunset Solos, the acclaimed San Francisco performance series dedicated to the art of solo theater, will celebrate its two-year anniversary on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 7:00 pm at Sealevel Gallery in the Outer Sunset. The evening will feature performances by Bob Fitch, Barbara Brady, and Laura Jane Young.

Founded by award-winning solo performer and producer Jeremy Julian Greco, with the support of Sealevel owner Jenea Loraine, Sunset Solos was created in response to the decline of small local performance spaces. The series champions innovative, intimate solo work and offers a platform for artists whose voices might otherwise go unheard.

Over the past year, Sunset Solos has presented an impressive roster of solo performers, including Will Durst, Marga Gomez, Tony Cyprien, David Jacobson, Aliin Ford, and a new piece by author Nicole Galland, performed by Eowyn Mader. The anniversary event reflects the continued growth, energy, and creative vitality of the series.

