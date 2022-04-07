Monterey Jazz Festival Announces 65th Anniversary Lineup

Monterey Jazz Festival is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2022, a major milestone for the world's longest continuously-running jazz festival. Over its long and distinguished history, Monterey Jazz Festival has earned a reputation for paying homage to jazz greats, but also for its focus and passion for new and diverse sounds; 2022 is a reaffirmation of both principles.

Icons at the forefront of the 65th anniversary year include Monterey Jazz Festival favorite Gregory Porter with his warm vocal mix of gospel, blues, and jazz. Another powerhouse group, The Cookers will feature sounds from veteran artists like Eddie Henderson, David Weiss and Billy Harper; while two-time Grammy Award-nominated triple-threat drummer, composer, and producer Nate Smith, is not to be missed. Moodswing Reunion pulls together the original four members, saxophonist Joshua Redman, pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Brian Blade, to celebrate the iconic 1994 Moodswing album. Nicholas Payton will also honor the legacy of Black American Music in his irrepressible style.

Looking outward has always been a mantra for Monterey Jazz Festival, and there is a wealth of international influence showcased in 2022, led by Cuban pianist and bandleader Chucho Valdés, who will open the festival Friday with a rare performance of his magnum opus "La Creación" with the Yoruband Orchestra. Catch appearances from young Northern UK supernova Emma-Jean Thackray, a singer, bandleader, beat-maker, radio host, DJ and label head; the NYC-based all female mariachi ensemble Flor de Toloache; the irrepressible Chicanos, Las Cafeteras, whose music straddles musical genres and physical borders to inspire social change and dancing; or explore the Japanese jazz influence through Akira Tana's Otonowa.

This year sees the Monterey Jazz Festival redoubling its focus on artists that will shape the future sound of jazz. Whether it's the studious-yet-freewheeling approach of Butcher Brown, who are steeped in musical history but blend jazz, funk, rap and soul to eschew tradition, the trumpeter Keyon Harrold who wields his instrument to fight against racial injustice and is as likely to collaborate with Pharoahe Monch, Mac Miller or Gary Clark, Jr. as he is to star in a Miles Davis biopic; or the harpist Brandee Younger who carries the legacy of Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane on her shoulders while pushing the harp into popular consciousness. Expect exceptional performances from Julian Lage Quartet, arguably the most prodigious guitarist of his generation, and "Good Vibes" vibraphonist-composer, Joel Ross, exploring fresh rhythms onstage. In 2022, Monterey Jazz Festival is celebrating artists moving jazz forward on their own terms.

A debut from the new ensemble of the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour, celebrates this landmark year with musicians who embody the Monterey aesthetic, by performing music both historic and new. Starring the irrepressible Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling on vocals, up-and-coming saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, MJF Artist-in-Residence and MJF on Tour director, pianist Christian Sands, bassist Yasushi Nakamura, and drummer Clarence Penn, this is a jazz supergroup not to be missed.

Equity is a powerful force on this year's lineup, and the richness and diversity of women's contribution to the jazz art form is honored by incredible female performers throughout, perhaps none more so than the six-strong supergroup Artemis. Discover the emergent singers finding stardom on their own terms, Samara Joy, Emmaline, the guitar-wielding shredder Molly Miller, and Bay Area icon Kim Nalley. There will also be appearances from the MJF Women in Jazz Combo, led by triple-threat bassist, vocalist and composer, Katie Thiroux, and the Berklee Jazz and Gender Justice Group.

MJF's 65- year-long commitment to education is highlighted by a number of artists who graduated through the festival's program and are shaping the contemporary jazz landscape. Perhaps none more so than the multiple Grammy-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton whose album Water's Edge dropped on Blue Note this month. Gerald Clayton participated in MJF's Next Gen programs in 2000 and 2001, and is the director of the Monterey Jazz Festival's Next Generation Jazz Orchestra. All told, more than 20,000 students have come through the MJF Next Gen Jazz Orchestra program in its 50-plus-year history.

The Monterey Jazz Fest will celebrate its 65th year in the beautiful grass filled, oak studded Monterey County Fairgrounds, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Big Sur mountains, just minutes from downtown Monterey. New in 2022 will be a completely revamped food and beverage program, curated by California chefs, brewers and vintners who are pushing the boundaries of the Golden State's world-renowned culinary scene. An upgraded VIP experience sees the Premier Club move to a larger location with limited capacity and delicious menus from celebrity chefs Jason Fullilove and Kwini and Michael Reed, as well as cooking demonstrations, recipe competitions, top-shelf no-host bar, and more fun surprises. Tickets to access the new VIP Premier Club featuring closed-circuit Arena simulcasts can be purchased for the full weekend at $380 or single day access for $110 Friday, $135 Saturday or Sunday.

In addition to the new VIP Premier club offering, Monterey Jazz Festival provides attendees with several options to personalize their jazz experience for the weekend. Attendees wishing to enjoy all the performances and flexibility for three days can purchase the Full Weekend Arena tickets that offer a reserved seat and access to all the concerts on the Jimmy Lyons Stage in the Arena and access to all the Grounds Stages, and all festival activities starting at $405 and up.

Full Weekend Arena Lawn tickets offer full access to all the Arena performances at $285 without reserved seating for attendees wishing to bring their own low-back lawn chairs.

Single Day Arena tickets include a reserved seat for all Arena shows and Ground Stages for one day of the festival at $95 for Friday, $185 Saturday or Sunday.

Full Weekend Grounds tickets include access to all Grounds stages, bars, food vendors for the weekend at $185. Single Day Grounds tickets for one day of the festival for access to all Grounds Stages, bars, food vendors at $50 Friday, $75 Saturday or Sunday.

For tickets and further information, please visit: montereyjazzfestival.org or call 888-248-6499.

FULL LINEUP FOR THE 65th MONTEREY JAZZ FESTIVAL, SEPTEMBER 23-25, 2022

(In alphabetical order)

Friday, September 23

ARENA:

Chucho Valdés - La Creación (w/ the Yoruband Orchestra directed by Hilarío Durán & John Beasley)

Incognito w/special guest Maysa

GROUNDS:

Akira Tana & Otonowa

The Bad Plus

Berklee Jazz and Gender Justice Group

Emmaline

John Hanrahan Quartet

Julian Lage Quartet

Nicholas Payton

Mo'Fone

Reunion Trio (w/ Bruce Forman, John Clayton & Jeff Hamilton)

Samara Joy

Saturday, September 24

ARENA:

Artemis (w/ Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Alexa Tarantino, Nicole Glover, Noriko Ueda, Allison Miller)

Butcher Brown

Las Cafeteras

Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour - Celebrating 65 (w/ Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Lakecia Benjamin, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura, Clarence Penn)

Moodswing Reunion (Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Brian Blade)

Veronica Swift

GROUNDS:

Artemis (w/ Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Alexa Tarantino, Nicole Glover, Noriko Ueda, Allison Miller)

Butcher Brown

The Cookers (w/ Eddie Henderson, David Weiss, Donald Harrison, Billy Harper, George Cables, Cecil McBee, Billy Hart)

Dan Wilson

Dave Stryker Eight Track Band

Emmet Cohen Trio

Fleurine

Joel Ross "Good Vibes"

Matthew Whitaker

MJF Women in Jazz Combo (led by Katie Thiroux)

Moy Eng - The Blue Hour Project

Sal's Greenhouse

Terrie Odabi

Sunday, September 25

ARENA:

Gregory Porter

Melody Gardot

Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Directed by Gerald Clayton (ft. Artist-in-Residence Christian Sands)

Ravi Coltrane Cosmic Music (ft. Special Guest Brandee Younger Trio)

Contemporary Exploration into the Music of John and Alice Coltrane

SuperBlue - Kurt Elling ft. Charlie Hunter

GROUNDS:

Brandee Younger Trio

Brubeck Brothers Quartet

Gerald Clayton Trio

Keyon Harrold

Kim Nalley

Kyle Eastwood Group

Emil Afrasiyab Trio

Emma-Jean Thackray

Flor de Toloache

Michael Zilber Quartet

Molly Miller Trio

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Sunday Morning Gospel (w/ Brown, Sturgis & Brown)

Monterey Jazz Festival celebrates support from their partners like The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Art Works, MONTAGE Health, Taylor Farms, Inns of Monterey, Yamaha, Downbeat, Smooth Jazz Global, AT&T, Google and Jazz Cruises, and Arts Council for Monterey County.