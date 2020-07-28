MarshStream Announces its Line-up Through August 16

The Marsh continues to offer a wide variety of new programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform. Offerings in August include: the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line - a new documentary on one of the world's most famous social experiments gone wrong (and a live interview with the director and subject); plus an actress's harrowing journey from a brutal attack to kick-line, A Chorus Line, Hollywood, and back; a visit with acclaimed playwright Lynne Kaufman; an evening with Florence Nightingale; an expose of Margaret Mead; and much more (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Bingo! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and more. A noon series includes CJ's FitnesSing weekly singing lesson and fitness class, plus a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room. Content is offered at 7:30pm nightly, and mid-day throughout the week via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" both on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Monday MarshStream

7:30pm, Monday, August 3

SOLO FEATURE SPECIAL - Featuring Kathryn Keats' "The Hummingbird"

THE HUMMINGBIRD: Kathryn Keats' The Hummingbird is a solo musical experience that follows Keats' own journey from her start as promising young singer landing New York City at the age of 17 to fulfill her dream to be on Broadway. Struck by the irresistible and seductive invitation of her Off-Broadway music director to become his muse, The Hummingbird follows the director's descent into madness and Keats' attempt to save him, only to come dangerously close to losing her own life.

7:30pm, Monday, August 10

Featuring three short performances from performers (TBA), both familiar and new. Please check themarsh.org for updates.

Wildcard Tuesdays: Connecting to Ourselves - Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga

7:30pm, Tuesday, August 4

Hosted by Jeannie McKenzie and Val Jew

Bay Area musician, Chi Gung teacher, and healing practitioner Jeannie McKenzie collaborates with healing practitioner Valerie Jew in Connecting to Ourselves, a sound healing and restorative yoga event. Jew will integrate breath awareness, body scans, gentle movement, Reiki, and supportive restoratives to create an accessible and powerful yoga experience backed by the music of McKenzie.

7:30pm, Tuesday, August 11

Hosted by Barbara Lane. Featuring special guests (TBA). Please check themarsh.org for updates.

Barbara Lane is the San Francisco Chronicle book columnist, Copperfield's Books Director of Events, and the former JCCSF Director of Arts and Ideas.

Solo Arts Heal

7:30pm, Wednesday, August 5

Hosted by Gail Schickele. Performed by Candace Campbell

AN EVENING WITH FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE: Florence Nightingale was a 19th century humanitarian, author, statistician, researcher, nurse, and visionary who presented new ways to think about healthcare. Candace Campbell's An Evening with Florence Nightingale mixes a voice from the past with a contemporary message, tackling the tough subjects of prejudice of color, overcoming fear, social conditioning, and more.

7:30pm, Wednesday, August 12

Hosted by Gail Schickele. Special guest TBA. Please check themarsh.org for updates.

Stephanie's MarshStream

7:30pm, Thursday, August 6

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest Ron Jones

This interview is in conjunction with the U.S. Premiere of Emanuel Rotstein's "The Invisible Line" documentary, to be aired via MarshStream August 8 and 9.

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an exclusive interview and Q&A with San Francisco author and storyteller Ron Jones. Jones is widely known for his Palo Alto classroom experiment called "The Wave," which was a social movement intended to teach students about the appeal of fascism, and how it gave rise to the Holocaust. The five-day experiment developed a life of its own, becoming an uncontrollable force that swept the school. Three of Jones' books (The Acorn People, B-Ball, and The Wave) have been made into TV specials, garnering an Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe Award for its producers. Jones' book Say Ray was also honored as American Book of the Year and nominated for a Pulitzer.

7:30pm, Thursday, August 13

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest Lynne Kaufman

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an exclusive interview and Q&A with playwright Lynne Kaufman. She is the author of 20 full-length plays that have been produced in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Louisville at such theatres as Magic Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and many more. Two of Kaufman's works, Acid Test and Two Minds, have premiered at The Marsh. Her plays have won many awards including the Glickman Award for Best New Play (The Couch), the Kennedy Center's Fund for New American Plays Award (Speaking in Tongues), and the Neil Simon Festival New Play Award (William Blake in Hollywood). Kaufman has published three novels and her short stories have appeared in Cosmopolitan, Redbook, and McCall's.

BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth

7:30pm, Fridays

Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round. On Friday, July 31, participants are invited to dress as their favorite revolutionary for fun and prizes.

Solo Performer Spotlight

Saturday, August 1 - LIVE

Sunday, August 2 - remains available for streaming

Performed by Joanna Rush

KICK: When dancer Bernie O'Connell is on her way to her first big New York audition, she is tricked into a car and attacked in a vacant lot off the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. Joanna Rush's Kick follows O'Connell - from a kickline to A Chorus Line, Hollywood, and back - as she picks up the pieces and finds the glue to put herself back together.

Saturday, August 8 - PREMIERE BROADCAST + LIVE Q&A

Sunday, August 9 - remains available for streaming

The U.S. Premiere of Emanuel Rotstein's "The Invisible Line" documentary

THE INVISIBLE LINE: Developed by author and director Emanuel Rotstein, The Invisible Line tells the story of "The Third Wave," a social movement created by former Palo Alto history teacher Ron Jones intended to teach students about the appeal of fascism, and how it gave rise to the Holocaust. While discussing the Nazi regime in his history class at Palo Alto's Cubberley High School in 1967, Jones was asked how the Holocaust could have happened. When students were skeptical that the German population could accept the actions of the Nazi regime during the Second World War, Jones launched "The Third Wave" to help teach his students a lesson. The five-day experiment developed a life of its own, becoming an uncontrollable force that swept the school. This production discusses the threats on basic social order through anti-democratic forces, revealing how the mechanisms of manipulation that once led to one of the greatest crimes against humanity have lost none of their effectiveness, and even continue to serve as tools for criminal individuals and groups. The broadcast is followed by a live audience Q&A with Jones, Rotstein, and Stephanie Weisman, founder and artistic director of The Marsh.

Saturday, August 15 - LIVE

Sunday, August 16 - remains available for streaming

Lynne Kaufman's Exposing Margaret Mead. Written and Directed by Kaufman. Performed by Nancy Madden

EXPOSING MARGARET MEAD: Margaret Mead, the world's most foremost anthropologist, has been accused of misrepresenting the Samoan culture as sexually permissive. As she summons her rebuttal, we see how amazingly progressive her life and her views are on sexism and racism are in Lynne Kaufman's Exposing Margaret Mead.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You