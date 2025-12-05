STARLIGHT: AN ALL-NEW WINTER CIRCUS SPECTACULAR Comes To Circus Bella’s Big Top

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Circus Bella will present Starlight: An All-New Winter Circus Spectacular in a Big Top Circus Tent at The Crossing at East Cut for a limited engagement of 26 performances.

The production, directed and conceived by Circus Bella co-founder Abigail Munn, will run from December 12, 2025, through January 4, 2026, at 211 Beale Street in San Francisco. The 90-minute show, performed in the round with a 15-minute intermission, will feature Premium assigned seating in the first two rows as well as General Admission seating.

“Now, more than ever, we all need opportunities to laugh with our neighbors,” said CIRCUS BELLA co-founder and Director Abigail Munn. “We're thrilled to be back with our resplendent tent at the East Cut, in the city I call home, and be a part of activating the city with arts and entertainment.”

Starlight will be performed inside a 68-foot round, heated circus tent built in Italy. The production includes brand-new acts, costumes designed by Autumn Adamme of Dark Garden Unique Corsetry, and original live music performed by the Circus Bella All-Star Band, with compositions by Rob Reich and additional band members. A cast of 13 artists will present balance acts, aerial work, contortion, clowning, juggling, and rola bola. Guest performers Ariele Ebacher and Ossy Sanchez will join the company for the 2024/25 edition. Festive concessions will be available, along with nearby food and beverage options at The Crossing at East Cut.

The show continues Circus Bella’s 18-year tradition of presenting one-ring circus performance in the Bay Area and is supported in part by SF New Deal’s ENGY activation series and a partnership with The Crossing at East Cut.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets range from $55 to $75. Seating is offered in two sections: Premium assigned seating and General Admission. The Big Top Tent and adjacent restrooms are ADA-accessible. Tickets can be purchased online.