Photos: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

The cast features Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Nima Rakhshanifar, Emily Ota and more.

By: Dec. 05, 2025

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is returning to the world of Jane Austen with the heartwarming holiday tale filled with music Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Giovanna Sardelli. See photos!

Following its 2024 record-breaking production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, TheatreWorks revisits the Regency era for another story in Gunderson and Melcon’s Christmas at Pemberley series.

Perfect for the whole family, this charming yuletide adventure features favorite characters from Pride and Prejudice, this time focusing on Mr. Darcy’s sister, accomplished pianist Georgiana, and one of the youngest Bennet sisters, eternal optimist Kitty. Tired of living in the shadow of their siblings’ romantic affairs, the pair of friends are eager to begin their own journeys in life and love, initiated by an admirer’s visit to the Pemberley Estate. 

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

The cast
The cast

Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Nima Rakhshanifar, Emily Ota
Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Nima Rakhshanifar, Emily Ota

Jordan Lane Shappell, Amanda Pulcini
Jordan Lane Shappell, Amanda Pulcini

Amanda Pulcini, Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Kushi Beauchamp, Emily Ota, Maria Marquis, Monique Hafen Adams
Amanda Pulcini, Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Kushi Beauchamp, Emily Ota, Maria Marquis, Monique Hafen Adams

The cast
The cast

William Thomas Hodgson, Kushi Beauchamp
William Thomas Hodgson, Kushi Beauchamp

The cast
The cast

Kushi Beauchamp, Emily Ota, Maria Marquis, Amanda Pulcini, Monique Hafen Adams
Kushi Beauchamp, Emily Ota, Maria Marquis, Amanda Pulcini, Monique Hafen Adams

Emily Ota, Kushi Beauchamp, Nima Rakhshanifar
Emily Ota, Kushi Beauchamp, Nima Rakhshanifar

Maria Marquis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Jenny Nguyen Nelson
Maria Marquis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Jenny Nguyen Nelson

Kushi Beauchamp, Emily Ota, Amanda Pulcini, Monique Hafen Adams
Kushi Beauchamp, Emily Ota, Amanda Pulcini, Monique Hafen Adams

Emily Ota, Kushi Beauchamp
Emily Ota, Kushi Beauchamp

Jordan Lane Shappell, Amanda Pulcini, Emily Ota
Jordan Lane Shappell, Amanda Pulcini, Emily Ota

Jordan Lane Shappell, Emily Ota, Maria Marquis, Kushi Beauchamp
Jordan Lane Shappell, Emily Ota, Maria Marquis, Kushi Beauchamp



