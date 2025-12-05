Photos: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is returning to the world of Jane Austen with the heartwarming holiday tale filled with music Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Giovanna Sardelli. See photos!

Following its 2024 record-breaking production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, TheatreWorks revisits the Regency era for another story in Gunderson and Melcon’s Christmas at Pemberley series.

Perfect for the whole family, this charming yuletide adventure features favorite characters from Pride and Prejudice, this time focusing on Mr. Darcy’s sister, accomplished pianist Georgiana, and one of the youngest Bennet sisters, eternal optimist Kitty. Tired of living in the shadow of their siblings’ romantic affairs, the pair of friends are eager to begin their own journeys in life and love, initiated by an admirer’s visit to the Pemberley Estate.

