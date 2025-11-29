Review: KINKY BOOTS at Broadway San Jose

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kinky Boots returns to the Bay Area this week at Broadway San Jose for a limited run through November 30, and the production delivered an evening filled with warmth, heart, and high-voltage energy. Although the performance began with a slower pace, it quickly gathered strength and built toward a finale that had the entire audience instantly on its feet. The crowd's enthusiaism was almost like another character on the stage and their excitement during the finale, "Raise You Up" created a contagious wave of joy.

Omari Collins, performing as drag artist Lola, anchored the production with a performance that was charismatic, polished, and profoundly human. Collins, who was back to play Lola for the seventh time, possesses a rich vocal presence, a magnetic stage personality and a command of dancing and strutting in heels that made each entrance feel electric. His interpretation of Lola emphasized heart and authenticity, which gave the emotional moments, particulary in "Hold Me in Your Heart," a depth that resonated throughut the theater.

Noah Silverman offered a thoughtful and sincere portrayal of Charlie Price, the son whose father's death brings him back to their shoe factory to try and save it. His scenes with Collins were especially effective, revealing two characters who find unexpected common ground and mutual growth. Their parternership, even through a trying time, is one of the show's strongest elements and reflects the central theme of acceptance that defines Kinky Boots.

There were many standouts, but the ensemble deserves special praise. This company is exceptionally strong and one of the best I've seen. Each ensemble member felt distinct and committed, creating a believable community within the Price & Son shoe factory. Lola's Angels, in particular, danced with precision and exuberance that elevated every number they strutted through (Choreography recreated by Rusty Mowery).

David Rockwell's scenic design was versatile and visually engaging, shifting from the factory to various interior spaces and finally to the Milan runway with seamless fluidity. The set supported both the emotional and comedic rhythm of the production, functioning as both a realistic environment and a vibrant storytelling canvas.

The creative synergy between Cyndi Lauper's music and Harvey Fierstein's book remains undeniable. Their partnership clicked and joyously interlocked, blending humor, heartache and hope into a score and story that still feels fresh (and needed) in 2025. One number that stood out was "What a Woman Wants." The song's message about compassion, presence, and emotional partnership felt especailly relevant in a cultural moment marked by the resurgence of hyper-masculine ideals (definitely something women don't want).

Costume Designer Gregg Barnes brought extraordinary flair to the stage. It was clear that he must have had a lot of fun, particularly during the Milan runway sequence. The kinky boots were showpieces in their own right, and the British-inspired boots and matching costume were a personal favorite. The design choices showcased individuality, character, and theatrical sparkle.

And of course makeup design by Jeff Knaggs and hair design by Josh Marquette also deserve a shout-out. Their work helped define the character's personalities and contributed significantly to the wit and glamour of the Angels and Lola.

In 2025, when conversations about gender identity, acceptance, and autonomy are increasingly fraught, Kinky Boots offers a reminder of the transformative power of empathy. The musical affirms that accepting people exactly as they are is not only an act of kindness but a vital antidote to narrowing social ideologies. With its exceptional cast, standout creative design and a message that is needed now more than ever before, this production of Kinky Boots has a tremendous, uplifiting spirit and even more sole!



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...