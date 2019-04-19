The Mendocino Theatre Company Presents Rebecca Gilman's LUNA GALE

The Mendocino Theatre Company is pleased to present Rebecca Gilman's riveting social drama, Luna Gale, directed by Lorry Lepaule. Who decides who is capable of raising a child? Veteran social worker Caroline crosses the line in order to do what it takes to protect baby Luna Gale, the daughter of two meth addicts. But her well-intentioned mission is charged with hidden motives and moral ambiguity. Does the end justify the means? This compelling drama examines the complexity of our interactions in relationship to one another and to the systems in our society, while imparting a clear message of hope.

Directing the play is veteran theatre educator, actor, and director Lorry Lepaule. "In Luna Gale, Rebecca Gilman brilliantly speaks to the long-lasting effects of sexual abuse, to the belief of so many young people that they need drugs in order to survive the economic and social demands made upon them, and to the overwhelming responsibility and burden that social workers suffer under," says Lepaule, who worked for years as a drama therapist specializing in trauma caused by sexual and domestic abuse. "It is a searing and honest portrayal of people making decisions that challenge the accepted norms of society."

A talented team has been assembled for this production. Three out-of-town actors, from LA and NYC -- Alex Rapport, Roxy Semans (who grew up on the Mendocino coast), and Jimmy Betts -- join locals Lynn Sotos, Summer Makovkin, Jesse Bevan, and Skye Starkweather. "Working with these actors has been a joy," says Lepaule, "They were ready and willing to jump in the deep water...and are totally supportive of each other." The designers are MTC veterans Diane Larson (set), Dave Gealey (lights), Susan Collins (costumes), and Ken Krauss. The stage manager is George Bishop.

Luna Gale, produced in partnership with Project Sanctuary, plays at the Mendocino Theatre Company at 45200 Little Lake Street in Mendocino April 25 through May 26, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm and four Sundays (5/5, 5/12, 5/19, & 5/26) at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for youth 22 and under. For tickets and information, please contact the MTC box office at 707-937-4477 or go to mendocinotheatre.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Preview Performances are on April 25 & 26. Tickets are just $15, or $7 for youth under 22.

There will be two post-show talkbacks, May 3rd & May 17th, with Project Sanctuary's Lia Holbrook, director Lorry Lepaule, and the entire cast.

Opening Night Gala, which includes champagne and food, is on April 27th. Tickets are $45.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You