THE GREAT LEAP Announced At Capital Stage

Capital Stage's fourth production of the 2021-2022 Season will be the 2017 Kesselring Prize Winner, THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee.

This production will be live in-person, as well as available virtually on demand January 26-February 27, 2022. Director Jeffrey Lo returns to Capital Stage after directing HOLD THESE TRUTHS (2021), THE GREAT LEAP (Virtual Performance 2020) and VIETGONE (2019).

When an American college basketball team travels to Beijing for a "friendship" game in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics behind this newly popular sport.

Cultures clash as the Chinese coach tries to pick up moves from the Americans and Chinese-American player Manford spies on his opponents. Inspired by events in her own father's life, Yee "applies a devilishly keen satiric eye to...her generation (and its parents)."

Tickets are on sale now at capstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 916-995-5464.