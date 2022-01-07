Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GREAT LEAP Announced At Capital Stage

pixeltracker

This production will be live in-person, as well as available virtually on demand January 26-February 27, 2022.

Jan. 7, 2022  

THE GREAT LEAP Announced At Capital Stage

Capital Stage's fourth production of the 2021-2022 Season will be the 2017 Kesselring Prize Winner, THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee.

This production will be live in-person, as well as available virtually on demand January 26-February 27, 2022. Director Jeffrey Lo returns to Capital Stage after directing HOLD THESE TRUTHS (2021), THE GREAT LEAP (Virtual Performance 2020) and VIETGONE (2019).

When an American college basketball team travels to Beijing for a "friendship" game in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics behind this newly popular sport.

Cultures clash as the Chinese coach tries to pick up moves from the Americans and Chinese-American player Manford spies on his opponents. Inspired by events in her own father's life, Yee "applies a devilishly keen satiric eye to...her generation (and its parents)."

Tickets are on sale now at capstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 916-995-5464.


Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

More Hot Stories For You

  • National Theatre of Greece Launches Program Using Singing to Assist Those Recovering From COVID-19
  • The 6th Online Festival of the Greek National Opera is Now Streaming
  • VIDEO: Mezzo Goes Behind the Scenes at the Greek National Opera
  • Teatro Grattacielo Opens Co-Production of Mozart's IDOMENEO In Greece