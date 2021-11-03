Placer Repertory Theater Will Present AN EVENING WITH SHERLOCK HOLMES Next Weekend

Romance, comedy and detection are afoot at the Placer Repertory Theater one-night-only event "An Evening with Sherlock Holmes," in which audiences are encouraged to dress up, see the adventurous stage reading of a new play and meet the actors, director and playwright in a post-show Q&A on Saturday, November 13, 7 p.m., at the Roseville Veteran's Hall. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/182994420237).

The stage reading of Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of the Four is one of the milestone events for all audiences related to the Placer Rep "Literature, Literacy & Libraries" educational outreach program for 2021-2022. "Placer Rep's goal for the educational outreach program is to help others find their passion and be inspired, as our playwright was inspired to create a new play by adapting a work of literature for the stage," said Blair Hartman, Program Operations Manager for Placer Repertory Theater.

Based upon the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, T.S. Forsyth's play Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of the Four humorously explores the passive-aggressive nature inherent in close relationships. The dueling narrators, Holmes & Watson, recount the famous case of The Sign of the Four, while squabbling over their opposing viewpoints, even as both characters struggle for power and status within the relationship, to comedic effect. An ensemble cast of six professional actors portray the many colorful characters who inhabit this exciting play of stolen treasure, treachery, romance, detection, chase scenes, wooden legged men and the long shadows of bad deeds.

Many of Conan Doyle's beloved characters are included in this play. In addition to Sherlock Holmes, played by Matthew Heyer, and Dr. Watson, played by Kevin Foster, the production includes Crystal Neher-Evans as Mrs. Hudson, Spencer T. Gayden as Inspector Jones of Scotland Yard and Tadja Enos as Miss Mary Morstan who is Dr. Watson's love interest. The sixth cast member is Kyla Quinn as Major Sholto, and each cast member, apart from Dr. Watson, plays multiple secondary roles for a total of 18 characters, plus "Toby the Wonder-dog."

"It is a privilege to sit in the room and watch these wonderfully talented actors explore the script and shape their many colorful characters, who relentlessly drive this romantic, comedic, detective adventure. We laugh all through rehearsals as these eccentric characters come to life," said T.S. Forsyth, the production's director/playwright.

The script was written in Placer County in March of 2020 and received its live stage reading via zoom in July of that same year. "An abundance of great theater was the highlight of my time living in NYC-now, seeing the outstanding works of T.S. Forsyth, I no longer miss it. Sherlock Holmes:The Sign of the Four is perfectly constructed: with comedy, romance, action, and intrigue, this play is an enthralling adventure from beginning to end," said Kevin Foster, Outreach Director.

The Literature, Literacy & Libraries Educational Outreach program allows Placer Repertory Theater to offer workshops and lectures to Drama and Language Arts departments at Placer County middle and high schools to inspire students to read and engage with library resources to discover their own passionate pursuits. An Evening with Sherlock Holmes is the first milestone event related to the LLL Educational Outreach program. A second milestone event includes "The Jane Austen Soiree," on Saturday December 11 at which audiences are encouraged to arrive in costume, learn and join in with the contra danse, enjoy beverages and nibbles, participate in a costume parade, meet the actors and playwright, and enjoy a stage reading of the new play Persuasion, based on the Jane Austen novel. The culminating event to close out the 2021-2022 LLL Educational Outreach program will be a world premiere production of a literary adaptation slated for Summer 2022.

Placer Rep, recently crowned "Best Live Theatrical Group" as published by Gold Country Media, is particularly grateful to be partnered with Rocklin Friends of the Library for this educational outreach program, as the Rocklin Friends promote and operate programs for and in conjunction with the Placer County Public Library to the enrichment of our local community. More information about the Rocklin Friends of the Library may be found on their web site: https://rocklinfriends.org/