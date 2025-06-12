Placer Repertory Theater Accepting Artist Submissions for 2025â€“2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Placer Repertory Theater is now accepting submissions from actors, directors, and writers for paid artistic roles in its upcoming 2025â€“2026 season. Submissions are open June 16 through July 3, with appointments for auditions and interviews beginning in late July.

The upcoming season will be officially announced in July, but Placer Rep has revealed highlights including:

An interactive melodrama in Fall 2025

A Placer Rep adaptation of a classic play in February

A Sherlock Holmes stage adaptation in Spring 2026

New Works Showcase readings in July, November 2025, and March 2026

All roles are paid, and artists from a wide range of experience levels are encouraged to apply.

Submission Guidelines

Performers:

Submit the following via email to CASTING@PlacerRep.org:

Email cover letter

Resume

Headshot

URL to a video audition or prior performance recording

Both union and non-union performers are welcome. Submissions from early-career professionals, community theater artists, and graduates of preparatory programs are strongly encouraged. All ethnicities and gender identities are welcomed. Selected performers will be invited to schedule an audition appointment.

Auditions begin Friday, July 21. Casting will conclude by the end of July.

Writers & Directors:

Submit via email to CASTING@PlacerRep.org:

Email cover letter

Resume

Writing samples or directing samples

Video links, if available

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel, and successful applicants will be invited to a follow-up meeting.

About Placer Repertory Theater

Placer Repertory Theater is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization offering professional performing arts and cultural programs that reflect and serve Placer County and the surrounding areas. Through productions, school tours, and community events, the company supports local artists and contributes to the region's cultural and economic growth.

To learn more about the company, upcoming opportunities, and detailed submission requirements, visit: www.PlacerRep.org

