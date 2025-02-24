PLAY IT STRAIGHT to be Presented at City Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sacramento City College's City Theatre will bring a play to the Art Court Theatre written by local playwrights, Play It Straight. The comedy-filled production opens Thursday, February 27, and plays through Sunday, March 16. Performances are February 27, 28, March 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 pm; and March 3, 11, and 16 at 2:00 pm. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento. Ticket prices are $20 for General Admission; $15 for Seniors, SARTA Members, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins.Â

ï»¿Drama teacher Mr. Ross finds himself on the front line of the culture wars, as he, his students, and school administrators grapple with a new district mandate which requires the school to â€˜outâ€™ a gay student to her conservative Christian father. Can Ross walk the ethical tightrope between supporting his students, and keeping his job?

Play It Straight, written by Richard Winters, Kerri Yund, and Gary Wright, and directed by Adrienne Sher, plays from February 27 through March 16, 2025 at the Art Court Theatre at Sacramento City College.Â

