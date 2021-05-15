Main Street Theatre Works Will Present KING KONG For Drive-In Fundraiser Event This Week

Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) is turning the spotlight on the original 1933 film King Kong, with a Drive-in movie event this Friday, May 21st. The event will take place in the parking lot behind the St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 11361 Prospect Drive in Jackson.

The gates open, and pre-show festivities begin, at 7:30pm, starting with a costume contest. Dress in your best 1930s glamour and have your picture taken with Kong. You can purchase concessions at your car from our carhops, as well as raffle tickets for a chance to win some specialty-themed baskets, like a Banana Basket & a Movie/Theatre Basket. At 8pm, the cartoons begin, followed by a Newsreel and Coming Attractions from the 1930s. Then, at 8:30pm, King Kong hits the screen! Tickets for the event are $25 per carload, and can be purchased at the gate.

Main Street Theatre Works is excited to be back at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre this summer, opening the season with Kong's Night Out (Do you see the tie-in?), running Friday & Saturday, 6/18 - 7/17, followed by A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody, running 8/6 - 9/4. And it's this Drive-in Movie Fundraising Event that helps prepare the Amphitheatre for a Summer of theatre under the stars. A big thank you to our event sponsors, All Sierra Roofing and Jackson Tire Service, as well as KVGC Radio for putting together the technical aspects of this event.

For more information about this fun, family event, as well as MSTW's 2021 Summer Season,

go to MSTW.org.