City Theatre To Premiere Nine Short Plays This Holiday Season

City Theatre at Sacramento City College continues its 2021-22 season with the return of a seasonal themed festival of all new plays called Home for the Holidays...Welcome Back! Last year's pivot to online performances inspired the idea of a festival of short new plays called Zoom for the Holidays. Due to its success, the festival will return for 2021 with nine new short plays in Home for the Holidays...Welcome Back!

Again, Luther Hanson will be directing the new short plays by nine playwrights, who include Jes Gonzales, Joy Hall Gee, David Martin, Mike Poe, Michael Pollock, John Paul Pressburg-Nevans, Roberta Ramirez Sanchez, Tim Sapunor, and Donya Wicken. In addition to the new plays, new monologues will be presented between each play. The online performance will be a collaboration between the theatre and film faculty at Sacramento City College.

The live online streaming production will open Thursday, November 18 and will continue through Sunday, December 5, but with no performances Thanksgiving week. Performances are live at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets prices are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and are available online at CityTheatre.net.

The nine short plays and playwrights are Reverie by Jes Gonzales, Security Blanket by Joy Hall Gee, Ghostlight 2 by David Martin, What are the Chances? by Mike Poe, Firmly Lodged by Mikey Pollock, Puppet Meet-up by John Paul Pressburg-Nevans, Mandatory Retreat by Roberta Ramirez Sanchez, From the Cells of the Plague Monks by Tim Sapunor, and Welcome Back to the Lodge by Donya Wicken.

Home for the Holidays...Welcome Back! will be directed by Luther Hanson (Zoom for the Holidays, Alice in Wonderland: A British Panto, Miracle on 34th Street). The cast will feature 14 actors playing multiple characters. The design team will include Shawn Weinsheink (scenic & lighting design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), and Kristen Anderson (live media coordinator).