ADMISSIONS & PASS OVER Performances Cancelled at Capital Stage

Capital Stage has canceled some upcoming productions due to Covid-19:

Due to the extraordinary events of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, Capital Stage must temporarily close its doors.

As a result, we are cancelling the remaining performances of ADMISSIONS, as well as our upcoming production of PASS OVER.

Everyone at Capital Stage is enormously disappointed that we cannot present these wonderful plays to the public. The safety of everyone require us to take these steps. Capital Stage's current goal is to re-open in June with our production of THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee, directed by Jeffrey Lo.

Capital Stage asks its Subscribers and Single Ticket holders during this difficult time to consider making their already purchased tickets to these cancelled shows a tax-deductible donation. Gift Certificates and refunds will be offered as well.

We ask patrons to please contact the Box Office with your ticket exchange and donation questions and requests. Capital Stage asks its patrons for patience as we handle the large number of requests coming in at this time.

BOX OFFICE: 916-995-5464, boxoffice@capstage.org





