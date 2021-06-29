MARAT/SADE to Open at St. John's Metropolitan Community Church in July





You will now have the chance to see the Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade by Peter Weiss. English version by Geoffrey Skelton. Verse adaptation by Adrian Mitchell. New musical score by al Riggs. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company.



In the early 19th century, the religious leadership of the Asylum of Charenton allowed infamous inmate and aberrant author the Marquis de Sade to perform theatrical "experiments" on the other patients. The meta-fictional musical Marat/Sade brings you--the audience--into the asylum for a barbarous performance where Sade's loyal company gives the Charenton administration more than it bargained for. Through song, comedy, eroticism, and violence, Peter Weiss's play poses challenging questions about economic oppression, blind patriotism, press censorship, and body autonomy.



DETAILS:



Due to social distancing requirements, seating is limited to 20 attendants per performance, so advanced purchases are strongly encouraged. Masks are required for audience members. All cast and crew are COVID-vaccinated. This production will not be streamed online. Appropriate for ages 16+.



COST

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and can be purchased at maratsade.com



MORE INFORMATION

naveedmoeed@gmail.com

facebook.com/events/1881160622043476

Website URL: maratsade.com