Patrick Duffy And Linda Purl to Star in LOVE LETTERS At Judson Theatre In Pinehurst

This weekend, Judson Theatre Company will revive its very first hit at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center: A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters," starring real-life couple Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl. Performances will be held at Owens Auditorium, Sandhills

Community College in Pinehurst from November 14 to 16.

"Love Letters" follows the poignant and often humorous exchanges between Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III over 50 years. The play traces their relationship from childhood through adulthood as it unfolds through handwritten notes,

exploring the ways bonds adapt and endure over time. Patrick Duffy, best known for "Dallas" and "Step by Step," reflects on the production's resonance with today's audiences. "There is a sense of hopefulness in this play. Linda and I found each other later in life, and that's the heartbeat of these characters-finding connection in unexpected moments. An honest letter touches something timeless in us. Every performance, I am moved all over again."

Linda Purl, recognized from "The Office" and "Happy Days," connects the play's themes to daily communication. "I text a lot with my son. Even that is our version of letters. Words still have the power to reach someone, no matter the medium. This story is about the trust and friendship that underlie any lasting relationship. Patrick and I had a friendship spanning decades before anything more. Performing this together brings a layer of authenticity the audience can feel."

The actors' offstage relationship lends new shades to this two-person drama. They reconnected through messages at the start of the pandemic and went on to become partners both onstage and in business, founding Duffy's Dough to support hunger relief. Their unique background deepens their chemistry in the production.

Director Daniel Haley, Artistic Director at Judson Theatre Company, shares what makes this production significant. "This was our company's debut production in 2012, and to bring it back now for our 25th mainstage show, with Patrick and Linda in these roles, feels like a true milestone. We have a lot of happy memories from our first season, and seeing what new life these performers give the play will be a highlight for me."

Executive Producer Morgan Sills says, "Bringing Linda back each season is something we all look forward to. When the chance arose for her and Patrick to perform together, we knew we had something special. Since our original production, the play has remained relevant, connecting with audiences across generations."