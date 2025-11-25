Raleigh Convention And Performing Arts Complex Hosts Soup Packing Event To Feed Local Residents

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raleigh Convention Center hosted a volunteer event on Monday afternoon to pack more than 11,800 servings of soup for donation to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Staff from the Convention and Performing Arts Complex and its catering partner Sodexo Live! participated alongside volunteers from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, hospitality partners, and city departments. Resident companies of the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, the North Carolina Symphony and PineCone, joined as partners, bringing the total number of meals prepared to 13,000.

The event launched a broader effort from the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex, which will offer future visitors and convention groups the opportunity to participate in additional soup packing sessions. The program will provide attendees with a way to contribute to Raleigh during their time in the city, aligning with the Complex’s mission to enhance community impact while expanding its event footprint.

“We're incredibly proud to be part of something that brings real care to our community,” said Kerry Painter, Executive Director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex. “There's a special kind of energy that comes from doing good together, and our team feels it deeply. We believe in the power of kindness to create memorable moments, and we're excited to see more events in our venue embrace that same spirit. It's a beautiful reminder that what we do here can reach far beyond the walls of our building.”

The Complex and Sodexo Live! will continue to facilitate these opportunities for events seeking to incorporate community-oriented service projects. The initiative supports the Complex’s ongoing vision to broaden its impact as it expands operations and welcomes more events to Raleigh.

ABOUT THE COMPLEX

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex encompasses four city-owned and managed facilities that serve residents, visitors, and touring artists. Three of the venues, located in downtown Raleigh, collectively welcome approximately one million visitors each year. The 500,000-square-foot Raleigh Convention Center is recognized for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and guest experience. Adjacent to it is Red Hat Amphitheater, the city’s outdoor music venue with 6,000 seats.

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts includes four theaters ranging from 150 to 2,369 seats and is home to Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Symphony, North Carolina Opera, and PineCone. Beyond downtown, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek offers a 20,000-person amphitheater on 77 acres and hosts major touring acts.