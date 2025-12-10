Comedian Danae Hays Will Bring THE BUCKWILD TOUR To Martin Marietta Center

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, musician, actress, and content creator Danae Hays will bring THE BUCKWILD TOUR to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on April 30. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 9 a.m. through the venue box office.

The tour follows Hays’ first year on the road, during which she completed four extensions of her debut stand-up run, The First Time Tour, and sold more than 50,000 tickets.

THE BUCKWILD TOUR will introduce entirely new material, highlighting Hays’ Southern storytelling style and featuring the online characters that have contributed to her widespread audience growth. The performance will also incorporate country-comedy parody music and personal stories drawn from her life and creative work.

Hays’ social media presence includes more than 5 million followers across platforms, supported by viral comedic videos, prank phone calls featuring guests such as Zac Brown and Drake Milligan, and parody country songs.

Hays’ debut single “Rode Hard” reached No. 5 on the Country Global iTunes Charts, No. 8 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales, No. 22 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales, and No. 34 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. New music is planned for 2026.

Hays is represented by CAA.

Raleigh Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL (Theatre Raleigh) 15.5% of votes 2. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Playmakers Reperatory Company) 12.6% of votes 3. TUCK EVERLASTING (Studio 1) 10% of votes Vote Now!