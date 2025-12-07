Poiema Artistry Theatre Co.'s IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Based on Michael Curtiz’ 1954 Academy Award nomination film musical of the same name. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas follows veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who have formed a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander.

This stage adaptation had its world premiere at the St. Louis Muny in the summer of 2000 (featuring the now executive director of Theatre Raleigh, Lauren Kennedy as Judy Haynes). Since then, it has played in various venues all throughout North America. The show has also been produced on Broadway, in the West End, and on tour multiple times.

From 2013-15, I attended Living Arts College, where I received a two-year degree in digital filmmaking. About midway through was when I joined BroadwayWorld. All these years later, the school shut down, and the building is now home to a performing arts center called PoiemArtistry. So attending their current production of White Christmas felt surreal to me.

When I got in touch with the powers that be about seeing this show, they recommended not going on opening night because they use that performance to work out all the tech/staging issues. Having instead attended the third performance on Saturday night, those issues appeared to have remained. Not that they compromised my experience that much, although it was mainly a problem regarding the pacing. Scene transitions took a little longer than necessary and the intermission felt like it lasted forever.

With that being said, all those problems can be forgiving because of whatever tech/staging work still needs to be ironed out. Not to mention that since this is a community theater, their productions are never going to be as polished as something you’d see on Broadway nor at regional companies. Plus, there still is quite a bit of talent on display throughout. Director Michael Green successfully makes the most of what he is given in a relatively small venue and a pretty large cast of mostly young people. Choreographer Chelsae Green provides such elaborate work, especially with some tap dancing at certain points.

On paper, stepping into the shoes (pun intended) of Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye from the original film should’ve been no easy task. Yet Sean Gossett and David Robinson both prove to be more than up for the task. They not only work well together, but they also offer standout moments individually. As Bob Wallace, Gossett gives a very charismatic turn overall while also providing such a tender rendition of the Oscar nominated hit, ‘Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep.’ As Phil Davis makes for quite a wonderful song and dance man.

Molly Cummings and Amy Traphagen are both really good as the Haynes sisters, Betty and Judy. Cummings in particular brings the house down in Act II with her rendition of ‘Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me.’ Traphagen is also pretty lovable in her role. Of the supporting cast, the standout to me would have to be Kalina Bland, who is so spunky as Martha Watson, the lodge’s concierge. Although Gideon Edwards is also a highlight as General Henry Waverly.

Despite some possible tech problems (leading the show to last around three hours), I still had a good time. The adaptation by David Ives & Paul Blake stays true to the original film while also doing their own thing with it. Irving Berlin’s classic tunes are performed wonderfully by a bunch of talented locals. The story may be too sweet for some, but that shouldn’t matter when the end results are still good. Especially this time of year when the holidays may be stressful, but they can also be joyful.

This production is currently running through December 14th. For more information, please click here.

