STAND BY ME: The Film And Its Stars To Appear At The Martin Marietta Center In March 2026

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts will present a 40th-anniversary screening of STAND BY ME on March 15 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.

The event will include a post-screening conversation with cast members Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, and Wil Wheaton, who will revisit their experience making the 1986 film and discuss its lasting impact. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m.

During the live onstage conversation, the actors will reflect on the film’s production, its themes of friendship and adolescence, and their memories of working with their late co-star River Phoenix. The evening will offer audiences an opportunity to hear the cast recount the creative process behind the adaptation of Stephen King’s novella and the moments that shaped its enduring cultural presence.

VIP upgrades will be available, including an autographed poster, a post-show photo opportunity with all three actors, or a package combining both options. Tickets will be sold at the venue box office and at martinmariettacenter.com.