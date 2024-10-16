CRYSTAL - Cirque du Soleil's First Ever Acrobatic Performance on Ice Returns to Phoenix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, returns to the PHOENIX'S FOOTPRINT CENTER, 201 E. Jefferson from APRIL 3 - 6, 2025.

With seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil’s first foray into a brand new creative territory – the ice – CRYSTAL takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination.

Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 2 million people in over 145 cities worldwide, blending the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats.

CRYSTAL pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday. Every time you watch, there’s something new to see and experience. Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to bring CRYSTAL to Phoenix in April of 2025.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers.

