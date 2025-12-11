The Phoenix Theatre Company To Present MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Phoenix Theatre Company will present Million Dollar Quartet, the Tony Award-winning musical that revisits a defining moment in American music history. The production will run from December 17, 2025 through March 8, 2026 in the Hormel Theatre.

Set on December 4, 1956, the musical dramatizes the real-life gathering of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins at Sun Records in Memphis. The spontaneous jam session, which brought together four rising artists early in their careers, has since become one of the most celebrated moments in rock ’n’ roll history.

Featuring more than 20 songs associated with the four musicians, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” “Long Tall Sally,” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” the musical blends live performance with storytelling rooted in the early days of rock music.

“This show is pure electricity,” said director Scott Weinstein. “It lets the audience be a fly on the wall at a real moment in music history. You get to see these four young artists (already stars but not yet legends, and all with a history with each other) together in one room, jamming, laughing, fighting, and harmonizing as they figure out who they are and who they want to be.”

The cast includes Alyssa Chiarello*, Gregg Hammer*, Kurt Jenkins*, Kyle Sorrell*, Nick Voss*, and Brady Wease*. Understudies include Jonathan Acorn, Adam Guinn, Josh Pike, Nathan Roberts, and Grace Rogers*. (*Courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.)

TICKET INFORMATION

Performances will take place at the Hormel Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company. Tickets start at $60 and are available at phoenixtheatre.com or by calling (602) 254-2151.

