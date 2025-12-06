Valley Youth Theatre’s A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL to Open this Weekend

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Valley Youth Theatre’s A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail returns for its 28th production, filling the Hundred Acre Wood with heart, humor, and holiday magic.

Each year, being part of this show feels like a true rite of passage for young performers—after all, alumni like Emma Stone, Kimiko Glenn, and many others once stepped into these very roles as part of this cherished VYT holiday tradition.

This season’s cast continues that legacy with a joyful blend of returning favorites and talented newcomers, including Deacon Zobel, who carries on a family tradition as his mother played Kanga in VYT’s 1995 production.

Opening Weekend showtimes are Saturday, December 6 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday, December 7 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

