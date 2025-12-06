Review: HEIST at Arizona Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Heist, the latest theatrical offering at Arizona Theatre Company, is a fresh and unique take on the caper subgenre.

Written by Arun Lakra, Heist subverts expectations and brings audiences into a story where morality is grey, stakes are high, and no one is who they seem to be. This clever and quirky work tells the story of a group of professional thieves who steal a diamond but then are double-crossed by someone in their group. Following this initial heist, the group then devises a plan to discover who is disloyal and unmask them once and for all.

Because Heist is completely new, audiences can enter the experience with zero prep work and enjoy the show. If you have seen The Italian Job or Ocean's Eleven this is a good baseline. However, I was impressed with how many twists and turns the story took. There were several revelations and developments in Heist that surprised me. The script is very well-written. At first I was not entirely sure what to expect or what the payoff would be. Act II provided clarity and I think had a clearer direction as the show raced towards its finish. The non-linear structure is well crafted, like a Tarantino movie. And it ties together and makes more sense in the second act.

Under the masterful direction of Matt August, Heist zooms along at a breakneck pace and feels like a Hollywood blockbuster come to life. Arun Lakra's script is full of intrigue and suspense, but it is also very, very funny. August expertly weaves together fluid blocking and first-rate characterizations that make Heist pop. I appreciated the flashbacks in Act II which literally left the "present timeline" paused with an actor in the background, serving as a reminder of where the main story left off.

Every single actor in this cast (six in total) is very strong. Matthew Floyd Miller is the George Clooney or Mark Wahlberg of the group. He has movie star stage presence and charisma. Miller's Irish dialect is impeccable and he turns on the charm to convince other characters when needed. Miller carries the show as the narrator, breaking the fourth wall to bring the audience up to speed with crucial information. This tactic is present in films of this style as well, with the protagonist directly addressing the viewer, and it translates nicely here. Harold Dixon's excellent dialect coaching work is on full display with Miller and other members of this fine cast.

Jessica Fishenfeld shines as Angie. She is nimble (which is required for her character) and able to execute key moments of the heist by nature of her flexibility. Fishenfeld displays a range of complex emotions and relates well to each character in the story. She clearly has a strong background as a triple threat in theatre and the experience is evident in her performance. I enjoyed her take on Angie and would love to see more of her onstage.

Ethan Henry plays my favorite character: Kruger. This character is a loose cannon who you do not want to make angry. Henry is comical while also at times intimidating as Kruger. He has some of the funniest lines in the show and often says what the audience is thinking. Henry is, like many performers in this show, someone with movie star looks and acting quality. His physical presence as a member of the team makes him intimidating but also essential. Henry delivered all of his dialogue to perfection and secures the spot as my favorite character because of both his writing and delivery.

Brandon Ruiter and Jynx Zavala (a graduate of Empire High School!) shine in their respective roles as Ryan and Fiona. I will admit that at first I found the character of Fiona to be grating, be she grows on you throughout the play. Valerie Perri is the show's crown jewel as "The Spider." She is fierce, formidable, and elevates the production with her A-list theatrical presence. The character that Perri plays is multilayered and unpredictable, which makes her performance even more fun. Perri has an extensive theatrical background that gives her performance true weight. You can tell she is a veteran performer.

The set, lighting, and audiovisual components of the show are some of the strongest ATC has ever designed. Doster Chastain and Reina Shinozaki's video wall adds so much to the presentation, and keeps things visually interesting. The character introductions with abilities and weaknesses are brilliant and beautifully displayed. HEIST is a treat for the holidays and an unexpected one. Go in cold and you will enjoy it more. It is paramount to support Original Theatre, and I am so glad that ATC has invested in this production. Tickets: atc.org. Photos: Tim Fuller.

Reader Reviews

Phoenix Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. TOOTSIE (Arizona Broadway Theatre) 23.5% of votes 2. ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL (Don Bluth Front Row Theatre) 8.5% of votes 3. WE ARE THE TIGERS (Velvet Curtain Productions) 7.3% of votes Vote Now!

Need more Phoenix Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...