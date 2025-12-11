Valley Youth Theatre To Present 28th Annual A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Valley Youth Theatre will present the 28th annual production of A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail from December 5–23, 2025.

The long-running holiday favorite, sponsored this year by Ann & Dan Nahom, will bring Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood back to the stage as they join together to help Eeyore recover his missing tail.

A staple of the company’s seasonal programming, the production features music and narrative lessons centered on friendship and generosity. The show is also notable for its history of alumni performers, including Emma Stone, Kimiko Glenn, and Sam Primack.

Special events during the run will include a sing-along performance on Saturday, December 21 at 3 p.m., as well as morning “Pooh-time” performances on Monday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 23 at 10 a.m.

Performances will take place at Valley Youth Theatre, 525 North First Street. Tickets start at $22.50 plus applicable fees and may be purchased online or by calling 602-253-8188 ext. 1. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more.

Phoenix Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. TOOTSIE (Arizona Broadway Theatre) 18.1% of votes 2. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Stray Cat Theater) 7.3% of votes 3. CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (Starlight Community Theater) 7.3% of votes Vote Now!