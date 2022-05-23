TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas is Coming to Philadelphia's Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus, in partnership with The Shubert Organization, will present the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird in a Philadelphia premiere engagement, July 12 - 24, 2022 at the Campus' Academy of Music. Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony AwardÂ® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will come to Philadelphia as part of a multi-year national tour across North America.

"This theatrical production, based on the famous Pulitzer prize-winning book, addresses many of the same social issues that are still happening today," said Frances Egler, senior director of programming and presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "It is an honor to bring the critically-acclaimed production to Philadelphia, including a stellar cast, including Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, and Mary Badham, who starred opposite the late Gregory Peck in the 1962 film."

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

Starring in the critically acclaimed production are Emmy AwardÂ®-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson, Steven Lee Johnson as Dill Harris, and Mary Badham (OscarÂ® nominated for the role of "Scout" in the feature film) as Mrs. Dubose. They are joined by Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, Richard Poe as Judge Taylor, Luke Smith as Horace Gilmer, Arianna Gayle Stucki as Mayella Ewell, David Christopher Wells as Sheriff Heck Tate, Anthony Natale as Link Deas, Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie, Travis Johns as Mr. Cunningham, and ensemble members Morgan Bernhard, Denise Cormier, Christopher R Ellis, Stephen Elrod, Glenn Fleary, Maeve Moynihan, Daniel Neale, Dorcas Sowunmi and Greg Wood, a Philadelphia area native from Aston, PA in suburban Delaware County.

Yaegel T. Welch, Steven Lee Johnson, Luke Smith, Liv Rooth, and Glenn Fleary join the tour from the Broadway production.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021, and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is set to resume performances at Broadway's Belasco Theatre with Greg Kinnear as Atticus Finch in summer 2022. A production in London's West End is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre starring Rafe Spall.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2021-22 Broadway season, co-presented by The Shubert Organization. The remaining season also includes Dear Evan Hansen (August 16-28), with additional add-ons Hairspray (May 17-22) and Freestyle Love Supreme (June 7-12). For information on the full season lineup, dates, and venues, along with the recently announced 2022-23 season lineup, visit KimmelCulturalCampus.org.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online ata??www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 250 S. Broad Street. Seea??www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

July 12 - 24, 2022

Safe & Clean Commitment

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is proudly certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council - the gold standard for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention programs.

We will always put the safety of our guests, artists, and staff first, and we have worked closely with partners, producers, artists, guests and other performing arts centers around the nation to develop the most comprehensive plan to safely reopen our doors. We are committing to a healthy and clean environment with increased disinfection, enhanced ventilation, and will enforce recommended health authority guidelines, including masks and proof of vaccination.

Masks are required to be worn at all times when on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, except when actively consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted.

All attendees for public events must show proof of full vaccination at the time of entry, with valid photo ID and copy of vaccination card (physical or photo). Children under 5 are no longer required to show a negative PCR test or negative rapid result when accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

This policy is subject to change based upon guidance from the CDC and local health authorities. For more information on our Safe & Clean Commitment and the most up-to-date information about our policies, please visit kimmelculturalcampus.org.