The Philadelphia Orchestra & Ensemble Arts Joins Forces with Temple University to Strengthen Philadelphia's Cultural Corridor

Two of Philadelphia's most influential cultural and educational institutions, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts and Temple University, are joining forces to connect North and South Broad Street as a continuous civic spine that reimagines creativity, learning, and community.

The partnership connects higher education and the performing arts through artist residencies and master classes; expanded student internships, fellowships, and experiential learning opportunities; and strengthened PK–12 arts education programming—particularly within the School District of Philadelphia, where both institutions have long-standing relationships. The collaboration is formalized through a recently signed memorandum of understanding.

“For so many reasons, this partnership makes perfect sense. Both Temple and The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts presently have great momentum, and we also have similar goals when it comes to supporting the Philadelphia arts ecosystem,” said Temple President John Fry, who is also a Trustee of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. "This collaboration builds on the momentum by helping to activate the Avenue of the Arts as a connected educational and cultural landscape stretching from North Broad to South Broad. As with our recent partnership with the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the greatest beneficiaries will be our students, faculty, staff, and the broader Philadelphia arts community.”

“This partnership represents an exciting next step in how we serve Philadelphia,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “At its heart, this work is about accessibility and civic impact—making the arts a visible, meaningful part of everyday life in our city. By connecting our stages with classrooms, our artists with students, and our venues with a leading educational institution, we're strengthening Philadelphia's cultural fabric and investing in its future. I'm especially energized by the opportunity to expand access, elevate local talent, and ensure that the arts continue to play a vital role in how our city learns, connects, and thrives.”

The collaboration also builds on a period of strong momentum for The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, marked by record-setting new audiences and arts education programs that now serve over 40,000 students annually. Anchored by the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra and iconic venues along South Broad, including Marian Anderson Hall, the Orchestra's home at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and its additional spaces, the Academy of Music, and the Miller Theater—the organization presents a wide range of programming spanning orchestral music, Broadway, jazz, comedy, theater, dance, and family performances.

The partnership also comes at an opportune time for Temple University. This past February, the university acquired Terra Hall which previously served as the main academic building for the University of the Arts. The Boyer College of Music and Dance will have a strong presence within Terra as the college's Dance Department, Music Technology Program and Music Preparatory Division is expected to eventually fully relocate there.

This collaboration builds on long-standing connections between Temple and The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, including shared alumni, orchestra musicians who serve on Temple's faculty, regular performances in Ensemble Arts venues, and aligned commitments to education and community engagement. The proximity created by Terra Hall further strengthens these relationships, creating new opportunities for integrated learning, artistic collaboration, and student access to world-class performing arts resources.

Collectively, Boyer College, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts, and the Tyler School of Art and Architecture are home to more than 3,000 students and 300 faculty members are represented within programs that run the gamut of disciplines. Should this partnership develop as expected, there will be multiple opportunities for each school to benefit and collaborate directly with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts.

Over the coming months, Temple University and The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts will continue to identify additional opportunities for collaboration and shared civic impact, further strengthening Philadelphia's cultural and educational ecosystem.

“For Temple and the arts community as a whole, this is just so exciting,” said Robert Stroker, Vice Provost for the Arts and Joslyn G. Ewart Dean of Temple's Center for the Performing and Cinematic Arts. “When UArts closed, we took great pride that Temple could help more than 300 students continue their education. This partnership represents our next step in supporting arts education in Philadelphia, and so much more lies ahead. We want to ensure that Temple students have access to the best arts education possible, and that is what partnerships like this help accomplish.”